During the Continental Convention there was much debate as there is today. The atmosphere had grown very heated with little production and one of the oldest gentlemen participating, Benjamin Franklin, suggested that they stop and pray.
Unlike what we are led to believe today, the Founders were mostly of the Judeo-Christian faith; some were even pastors. The convention paused with a period of prayer after which the production moved along much smoother. Let me pause to say, don’t believe me, do your homework. Read primary source material. Read material that the Founders wrote to each other. Read the notes from the convention.
It seems to me that we are in a heated debate and perhaps with little production in directing us in the path to vote. We seem to look only to the candidate; too old, too mouthy, don’t trust this one, good-looking, not speaking enough, too liberal, too conservative, on and on. May I suggest that you read the platforms of the parties of the two candidates? You can find those 40-some-page platforms online for your reading and comparison. I challenge you to do that.
What is your platform? What do you believe about life and how it should be lived? What guides your platform? When was the last time you read the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution? What was the platform guiding the Founders in writing those documents?
The Declaration of 1776 shows that the Founders looked to the “Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” that “all men are created equal … endowed by their Creator with unalienable Rights,” they “appealed to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude" of their intentions, and declared “with the firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence” this declaration would stand.
The Founders were well and widely read, but my study has led me to believe that their platform for the founding of America was the Bible — biblical principles given to us on how to live and govern ourselves. Have you read it?
Read the platforms of the parties being represented in this election. What do they say? How would they lead us as a country?
My homework shows me that one platform mentions the Bible, Divine, Creator, Prayer, Praise, Pastors, Fathers and Mothers, Strong Traditional Families, Morality, Sanctity of life, Traditional values, Religious liberty, Judeo-Christian heritage, God Bless America, and the other platform does not mention any of them. One mentions God 15 times and LGBT zero while the other mentions God once and LGBT 26 times.
One mentions Thomas Jefferson’s right of conscience six times and the other doesn’t mention it at all. One platform refers to bipartisan eight times and the other does not mention it. Two religions were mentioned.
You read the documents and take note of that as well as other issues that might be of import to you.
When you read and study real history, primary documents and letters, I know America was founded for religious freedom. I know that the principles and values of Judeo-Christian religions have led us through settlements, governments, wars, successes. I know we have been blessed with personal and economic success, freedom and liberty beyond that of any country in history.
Benjamin Franklin, upon being asked what kind of government they had created for our country, said it was "a Republic, if you can keep it.” Benjamin Morris said: “The state must rest upon the basis of religion, and it must preserve this basis, or itself must fall. But the support which religion gives to the state will obviously cease the moment religion loses its hold upon the popular mind.”
Morris told us, "Religion is the only solid basis of good morals; therefore education should teach the precepts of religion, and the duties of man toward God.”
On every question of the Constitution construction, Thomas Jefferson said to “recollect the spirit manifested in the debates, and instead of trying what meaning may be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, conform to the probable one in which it was passed.”
George Washington said, “The power under the Constitution will always be in the people.”
It is up to us. What country do we want to leave our posterity —our children and grandchildren? Please do your homework. Please pray. Please vote your platform.
Phyllis Vincent, of Frankfort, is a member of Salt and Light, a national Christian group that advocates for biblical principles and values. She can be reached at phyllisvincent@me.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This column all over the place, but logic doesn't seem to enter into the discussion.
Just hold this thought - that even if the founders of the U.S. and creators of the constitution were "Judeo-Christian," they totally understood that their religious beliefs should not enter into the governance of our country. That's why they deliberately left out any references to those religions. It is wrong to equate theology and ideology with the principles of proper government. And this column proves it!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.