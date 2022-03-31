That KSU has problems is no surprise. That they are long-standing issues is well-known. What I point out in this paper, however, is that the school’s problems, all of them, are attributable to one, single factor — the fundamental, underlying problem at KSU, the direct cause of every problem the school has struggled with for decades, is the traditional role of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) president.

Dan S. Green

As we know, HBCUs were begun to educate Black students because of discrimination in higher education. In the beginning they were little more than high schools, primarily providing basic education to ill-prepared Black youth; there likely were only 20 to 30 college level students. Money to educate the students was scarce; the faculty generally not well-trained. The schools were rarely welcomed in the community with White Southerners believing that Blacks needed no formal education. Initially led by White presidents because it was felt that Blacks were unable to lead the schools. Eventually, however, Black presidents were hired to lead the poorly funded schools which faced continuing prejudice, rampant discrimination, ill-prepared students, and overt hostility.

The early Black presidents faced a daunting task with a meager, insufficient budget, an ill-trained faculty and staff, students largely unprepared for college level courses, and a hostile, “Jim Crow” environment. Presidents faced an “impossible” task, but through dedication, faith, and perseverance, they managed to provide well-needed education to their students. To confront their ‘impossible’ situation, they had to be firmly dedicated, strong, no-nonsense managers, who wielded total control over the weak institutions. Their only hope for success was to maintain total control over every aspect of the school — hiring and firing, the budget, setting policy, and closely observing the day-to-day operations of the school. They were literally compelled to micro-manage the entire school. Only total control offered hope for success — their strategy was successful.

The small Black schools eventually evolved into legitimate colleges and universities, for the most part mirroring all-white institutions, with one noticeable exception — Black presidents at HBCUs continued to maintain total control. This stance was considered necessary in some part as the underfunded schools with poor facilities, and the lingering image of being a Black school, was hard-pressed to hire qualified faculty and staff.

At some point in the history of HBCUs, the president as autocrat became an established tradition. As all-white schools became more democratic; HBCUs continued as autocracies. More recently, the continuing pressures of racism, insecurity about integration, creeping white enrollment, more white faculty members, continued underfunding, and the long-standing tradition mandated continuing total control. Faculty and staff at an HBCU understood the situation as did the governing board who really were not that involved in the school, and so the tradition continued unchallenged. At higher levels of state authority, the mantra was as long as there were no public problems, leave Black schools alone. This conveniently turned into “benign neglect.”  

And so, Black presidents maintained their unchallenged, dictatorial control over their institutions faithfully following the time-honored HBCU tradition. And everyone, including the timid and intimidated faculty, the governor, the community, which largely neglected the school, and the totally feckless governing board, was happy.

However, hidden from public view, was the fact that as a direct consequence of the tradition of the all-powerful, despotic president, wielding unchallenged, total control over the institution, assuming that one cared to look, was the following array of existential, debilitating problems:

• An oligarchic upper administration hired by the president with no faculty input. Some, friends of the president.

• A sham university academic structure of colleges and departments with little authority.

• A weak and ineffective, sham faculty senate with no power. They do nothing but meet.

• An insecure, timid and intimidated faculty with no sense of agency and little commitment to the school.

• A sham governing board of uninterested puppets afraid of questioning the dictatorial president, easily manipulated by the president.

• A university foundation that works closely with the president for his own self-interest.

• An inordinate fear of becoming too close to the White community and consequential contamination.

• An overall priority of maintaining the Black presence of the school rather than serving the designated service area; many race-based decisions bolster this.

The above means that the entire existential actions of the school are somehow caught up, governed and manipulated by the autocratic wishes of the president. If this tradition continues expect the same — a poorly managed school continuously in debt, low graduation rates, too many unprepared students admitted, a continuing flow of lawsuits, and an image, believed by many believe, as the worst school in the Commonwealth.

Dan S. Green, of Frankfort, is a social psychologist who writes about W.E.B. Du Bois. He is retired from KSU and can be emailed at Dsgreens@aol.com.

