The great irony arising out of COVID’s lingering effect is that businesses struggle to fill positions while many able-bodied adults sit it out, unwilling to forego their government benefits by returning to the workforce.

It’s a dilemma Kentucky must solve to take full advantage of the opportunities like the thousands of jobs being created by new electric vehicle battery plants being built in Hardin and Warren counties.

Jim Waters

Jim Waters

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription