With the defeat during November’s election of school-choice opponents, including Reps. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, and Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, supporters are hopeful that policy providing parents with alternatives for educating their children beyond schools assigned by local districts can be expanded and improved.

One commonsense, yet significant, upgrade would expand the groups allowed to authorize charter schools.

Jim Waters

Jim Waters

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription