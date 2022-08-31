If you worked hard for a scholarship, paid your way through school, paid back loans or your family sacrificed for you to go to school, President Joe Biden has shown that you were a big dummy. 

Don’t knock yourself out. Just sit back and the government will throw you some crumbs to take care of you.

Glenn Mollette

