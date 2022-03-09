This week was the filing deadline for new bills. This means we have passed the 40th day of 60 in the legislative session. I was busy filing bills, researching others' bills, and negotiating amendments as usual. A few bills I intended to file have been put on pause for more research this summer.
The most important item this week was my work on elections. Both the senate and house committees started working on election tweaks, which are so miniscule as to not be noticeable to most people. Likewise, there are no true security measures included. I am working on requiring matches of voter tallies, votes, and ballots before certification. Currently, if there are more votes than voters, that is never checked nor addressed. I am also assisting the fight to disconnect our machines from online networks. I attended both the House and Senate committees this week and presented a full outline of the issues to the Senate State and Local Government committee.
The Senate passed a wide variety of legislation this week. HB 6 was a good bill to value cars based on average instead of pristine condition book values. This will go into law since it has now passed both chambers.
HB 4 revises the unemployment system with a focus on increasing money in the fund and pushing people into any job available rather than their preferred line of work. I opposed this bill, because it bases benefits on a statewide average index, which negatively impacts rural areas automatically. It also provides little time for families to make serious longterm financial planning decisions with a revised safety net of potentially only six weeks of benefit coverage before being required to take a low-paying job. I believe we should keep a flat-rate system, even if we need to slightly reduce the number of weeks because of inflation issues. Or with less benefit payments, perhaps businesses should get a break on premiums.
I supported SB 10 to reduce restrictions on nurses moving into our state, or schools to fill student slots for nursing students, and may help our healthcare worker shortage.
I opposed SB 149, which would place another constitutional amendment on the ballot. This bill seeks to eliminate the authority to pardon for a governor during his transition period after election and before inauguration of the next term or successor. While there are many problems with "lame-duck" elected officials acting outside of the public interest, this is not limited to the governor nor the pardon power. This is a knee-jerk reaction without proper policy scope to merit its placement in our constitution, and could have serous negative effects in an emergency situation.
I enjoyed my new-district visits this past week, so I am now officially not a stranger! With so many new representatives as well, I am pushing back our legislative town halls at their request to the end of session, around April. Stay tuned for dates. Meanwhile, I am completing the Election Tour 2.0 this month. Visit www.restore.vote for locations and details if you are interested in digging deep into that single topic.
Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at Adrienne.Southworth@lrc.ky.gov or via text at 502-600-1547.
