Now, elected officials in our nation’s capital, which have received millions in campaign contributions from large pharmaceutical companies, are taking actions that would inadvertently kick sick people when they're down. They are trying to pass a bill that would allow Big Pharma to raise costs even higher than they already have.
Their PBM Transparency Act, which a congressional committee advanced on May 11, points the finger away from Big Pharma and towards PBMs — the companies that manage most Kentuckians’ health plans. Unfortunately, however, their legislation aims to not only finger-point at PBMs; it also seeks to regulate their ability to prevent Big Pharma from ballooning our drug costs away.
As the manager of our health plans, one of the PBMs’ most important jobs is to get the best drug prices they can for the American people, and they’re very good at it. The Congressional Budget Office released a study identifying PBMs as “an important intermediary that helps limit costs." Moreover, former Trump Council of Economic Advisers chief economist Casey Mulligan’s research has found that PBMs save us $148 billion a year.
But members of Congress who have taken significant sums of money from large pharmaceutical companies are saying the opposite. They argue that PBMs pocket much of the cost-savings they secure when study after study shows that’s untrue.
Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, is currently looking into the matter for good measure. It’s highly unlikely that he’ll find anything to counter the discoveries of past Republicans, like former Health Subcommittee chairman Rep. Joe Pitts, who conducted a thorough investigation of PBMs years ago, finding that “industry stakeholders have floated a significant amount of lobbying dollars around Washington in an extensive lobbying campaign to dupe elected representatives” about PBMs. Yet, Rep. Comer’s colleagues are still moving full steam ahead on their bill to heavily regulate the PBMs.
When the Senate voted to move the misnamed PBM transparency bill this month, Sen. Rand Paul courageously stood up and opposed it. He said that he heard good things about PBMs from many local businesses and that this issue appears far more complicated than some are making it out to be.
Sen. Paul is right. We all know that Big Pharma has a mob of lobbyists that spend a ton of money to give political campaign donations to members of Congress. We all know that in politics, money is what buys loyalty. But for lawmakers in both parties to disingenuously portray PBMs as the problem and move to use government force against them before Rep. Comer even completes his investigation? That's wrongheaded and dangerous.
The money in politics game taints the decisions that affect ordinary people. Your financial interests are not being represented. Your health concerns are not being attended to. For you or perhaps some of your loved ones, your need for affordable drugs is taking a backseat to legislators needing to continue gorging themselves on pharma donations like they're at a multinational corporate buffet.
Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky congressional delegation shouldn’t let Washington, D.C. lobbyists scare them about PBMs. They shouldn’t let the corporate media spin to influence his opinion on the very companies that try to keep costs down. There are basically no institutions left in this country that negotiate against the corporate sector on behalf of regular people. We can’t afford to throw away the ones that do so carelessly.
Osei Thomas, of Jetson, is chairman of Butler County Republican Party and a small business owner who graduated from Western Kentucky University. Thomas can be emailed at madison@keybridge.biz
