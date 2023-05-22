In Kentucky, we have a big problem. Not long ago, Kentucky was listed as one of only four states where residents spend over $2,000 per capita on prescription drugs. In 2019, research identified Kentucky as the state with the second-highest per capita prescription drug spending in the entire country, with $2,110.64 spent per person on prescription drugs. We know that many people in Kentucky are struggling in this economic climate, and sky-high prescription drug prices are worsening their problems.

Now, elected officials in our nation’s capital, which have received millions in campaign contributions from large pharmaceutical companies, are taking actions that would inadvertently kick sick people when they're down. They are trying to pass a bill that would allow Big Pharma to raise costs even higher than they already have. 

Osei Thomas

Osei Thomas

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription