It’s a big mistake to move the Franklin County Farmers Market for the Capital Expo. The growers will lose thousands of dollars in unsold perishable crops while being pushed out of their pavilion location.

Unfortunately, the Expo is being indulged to set up for monetary gain that promote obesity by promoting foods to our children and youths. They are too young to advocate against the wrongness. There’s a list of these fatty, syrupy foods on consumerist.com as the most unhealthy junk foods to eat.

Richard Jones

