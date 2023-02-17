It is that time of the year again where Black history, Black culture and the contributions of Black people in America have the spotlight. Black History Month is the time for not only Black people, but America as a collective to reflect on the past, acknowledge the present and only hope for a better future. Despite the blatant racism that has been shown in America, the oppression we have faced over time and the uphill battle we face (daily), we prevail.
It's ironic that we must take an entire month — well, the shortest month of the year — to still be begging for equality. Between politicians playing politics attempting to remove our history, the never-ending cases of police brutality, and begging to not be discriminated for our crowns, do people really count Black History Month as a win for America?
I would not dare to even begin to say yes, but to others (and most) believe there is no such thing as injustices in the areas of justice, healthcare or any form of systemic entities. What do we do? Prevail. Black Americans have the clearest vision for reducing racism, I mean, we have the lived-in experience, and live it currently. With Kentucky’s legislation being made up of 80% of white/Caucasian individuals, we reach a major disadvantage when it comes to reducing racism and injustices within our systems in Kentucky. With allies in our corner, however, we face delays, pushback and at times pure disregard.
With Frankfort being the capital of Kentucky, I do think we have an obligation to lead by example and not fall behind in progressing forward and providing equality to all. In Louisville, The CROWN ACT has been signed which bans discrimination against a person based on their natural hair or hairstyles and only ONE other city (Covington) has done the same. It is time for Kentucky lawmakers to pass The Crown ACT, but who is to say Frankfort can’t pass an ordinance in the meantime? With so many topics that we can discuss, I feel as if we should take one issue, make one change, and lead the way.
Despite the never-ending issues we face within the Black community, do not forget that outside of this one month — we face a magnitude number of obstacles from the past, in the present and more than likely in the future if we do not look outside of what is being shown to us and what is trying to be covered. Let’s not just look at Black History as a month, let’s look at it collectively, non-stop with intentions on creating better Black History for our future generations to come.
Katima Smith-Willis is a local organizer, member of the Humans Rights Commission and contract event coordinator for the ACLU of Kentucky, mother, and wife. She can be reached at katimak.mcmillan@gmail.com
