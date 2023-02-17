It is that time of the year again where Black history, Black culture and the contributions of Black people in America have the spotlight. Black History Month is the time for not only Black people, but America as a collective to reflect on the past, acknowledge the present and only hope for a better future. Despite the blatant racism that has been shown in America, the oppression we have faced over time and the uphill battle we face (daily), we prevail.

It's ironic that we must take an entire month — well, the shortest month of the year — to still be begging for equality. Between politicians playing politics attempting to remove our history, the never-ending cases of police brutality, and begging to not be discriminated for our crowns, do people really count Black History Month as a win for America?

Katima Smith-Willis

