In many places across the nation people are debating whether Confederate monuments should be removed. Kentucky is included in that debate for the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol Rotunda.
I believe these monuments should be removed because they implicitly and falsely give honor to people who do not deserve honor. But many believe they are part of history and for that simple fact should not be removed.
That is a reasonable but flawed rationale. They are part of history but simply displaying their monuments depicts an incomplete statement of how they contributed to history.
I have an alternate proposal.
Suppose both sides of the story are told. For every statue that offers honor for a Confederate figure we should place a plaque itemizing the other side of the story. Although not part of Confederate history, sadly that should include Thomas Jefferson and many other colonial leaders, but here are some Jefferson Davis facts.
Historians say Jefferson Davis owned about 200 slaves to work his plantation named Brierfield Plantation in Davis Bend, Mississippi, near Vicksburg. Although most historians said he was kind to the slaves there are no documented accounts by slaves noting his benevolence. His slave ownership should be on the plaque along with the names of each slave he owned. All 200 or more should be listed.
Here are a few quotes by Jefferson Davis that should also appear on a plaque near his statue:
"African slavery, as it exists in the United States, is a moral, a social, and a political blessing."
“We recognize the negro as God and God's Book and God's Laws, in nature, tell us to recognize him — our inferior, fitted expressly for servitude ... You cannot transform the negro into anything one-tenth as useful or as good as what slavery enables them to be."
"It [slavery] was established by decree of Almighty God...it is sanctioned in the Bible”
And maybe his personal best quote explains the tactics of some police today against blacks and the behavior of vigilantes of the past.
“What security have you for your own safety if every man of vile temper, of low instincts, of base purpose, can find in his own heart a higher law than that which is the rule of society, the Constitution and the Bible? These higher-law preachers should be tarred and feathered, and whipped by those they have thus instigated. This, my friends, is what was called in good old revolutionary times, Lynch Law. It is sometimes the very best law, because it deals summary justice upon those who would otherwise escape from all other kinds of punishment.”
Maybe if we posted these on a prominent plaque near the statue some would read them and be repulsed. And if enough people are repulsed by these bigoted and vile remarks then public sentiment would prevail and a majority would demand the removal. And rightfully so.
If you are not repulsed by at least some of Jefferson Davis' remarks above then maybe you are part of the problem. Yes, they are part of history but, yes, they are an ugly part of our history. Black lives matter more than preserving the history of a marble statue of a man of dubious integrity.
Mark Strickland of Frankfort is a software developer and amateur photographer. He can be reached at MarkStricklandMail@gmail.com.
