In 1945 during World War II, my dad, who served in the Air Force, was flying in the air without knowing what happened in Bologna, Italy. Three decades later, I was mesmerized by the story of "Robert," An American soldier who lost the upper side of his body, including arm and spine, because of Hitler's Shell that struck the soldier. My dad's war stories and narratives about critically wondered soldiers hit my memory forever.  

When I learned about that American soldier with his image a few decades later, I was delighted. He is none other than Robert Joseph Dole. I wished to meet him and the Civil Rights leader John Lewis when I visited Washington, D.C. a few years ago. Though I met our Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Andy Barr in D.C., I missed the opportunity to meet my dad's war story hero, "Robert." 

Dole joined the U.S. Army in 1942. During World War II, Dole lost part of his collarbone, spine, a portion of his back and right arm at the combat in 1945 at the Apennine mountains of Bologna, Italy. Fellow soldiers thought he was at the edge of his final minutes and gave him painkiller morphine and wrote "M" on his forehead with his blood. Instead of going to the mortuary, this paralyzed from neck-down wounded-warrior Dole determined to fight once again. But this time, he took an experimental medicine, streptomycin, for his own life. 

Two years later, in 1947, Dole was medically discharged from the U.S. Army. He picked up two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star with "V." In 1950, he was elected as representative to the House of Kansas, and 10 years later, in 1960, he became U.S. House of Representative from Kansas. In 1968 he was elected to the U.S. Senate and served as senate majority leader in 1984, and continued as senator until he decided to run for U.S. president in 1996. 

Dole was the running mate to Gerald Ford in the 1976 presidential election but was defeated by Democrat Jimmy Carter. Dole sought the presidential nomination in 1980 but dropped out of the race, eventually letting Ronald Reagan win the presidency. Dole also sought president nomination in 1988 but was defeated by George H.W. Bush. In 1996, Dole won the Republican nomination but was defeated by Bill Clinton. 

Dole never had a disability within and never felt one until 1996, when the railing on the presidential campaign stage gave way, and he was tumbled. The media picked up this and underscored his age (73-year-old). His hopes for the White House ended even though he was the first sitting Senate Republican leader to receive his party's presidential nomination. 

Dole was the last World War II veteran who ran for the U.S. presidency, and he was the first unsuccessful major party nominee for both president and vice president. Dole endorsed Donald Trump even though George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney refused. Dole was presented with the Congressional Gold Medal in January 2018.

Dole voted in favor of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1968 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He supported passing legislation making food stamps more accessible in the 1970s. Though he lost the campaign in the 1996 presidential election, he became more popular due to his public appearance, writing books, consulting and TV commercials. 

Dole volunteered in many organizations, including on the scholarship fund campaign, to pay for the college educations of the families of 9/11 victims. He was combating hunger globally, creating an international school lunch program for children in developing countries, and providing more than 22 million meals in 41 countries within the first eight years. Though he has no connection with Dole foods, Turkey banned Dole Bananas in 1995, confused with Dole.

Dole was born on July 22, 1923, and raised in Russell, Kansas. He was a wounded warrior, attorney, congressman (served eight years), senator (served 27 years), presidential nominee, and a lifelong Republican. Dole married Phyllis Holden and had a daughter, Robin. After divorcing her in 1972, he married U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole of North Carolina in 1975. He was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in February and died in his sleep on Dec. 5 at the age of 98. 

Dole protected the U.S. when he was able to do so by entering World War II and protected us even after he was disabled. As Americans, we have to teach the sacrifices of our veterans like Dole while keeping their sacrifices in our hearts.

Narayanan Rajendran, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Kentucky State University. He can be reached at sibiniki@hotmail.com.

