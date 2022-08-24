As the master distiller at Buffalo Trace Distillery, I have called Frankfort and Franklin County home for over 27 years. Over those years, I have seen firsthand the pride our team takes in our operation and our community and the great lengths we go to make both a better place.
My team and I shop at the same stores, attend the same churches and send our kids to the same schools as all other members of the community, so it has been difficult to read some of the criticism leveled at us. In my view, a very small but vocal group is trying to drive a wedge between Buffalo Trace Distillery and our community.
They’re attempting to mobilize against our team’s progress with false claims and false accusations. I am proud to work for Buffalo Trace Distillery, so I would like to share the facts behind how Buffalo Trace Distillery and our planned growth support the community.
For more than 200 years, Buffalo Trace Distillery has proudly stood at the forefront of the Kentucky bourbon industry. We’ve created a world-renowned brand from the heart of Kentucky here in Frankfort.
More than 400,000 visitorscome each year to see, touch and taste our craftsmanship. I have witnessed the growth and fanfare firsthand over the years. It is wonderful to see the passion of our visitors every day.
Bourbon making and tourism deliver an unmatched impact in Kentucky —creating 22,540 good jobsand generatingnearly $9 billion in annual economic output— figures which are expected to continue to grow. The growth of bourbon requires high-quality ingredients, expert attention to detail, dedicated people and time. To ensure the jobs and economic impact stay in Kentucky, we also need the right land and infrastructure.
This is why we have planned our next major investments in Franklin and Anderson counties. We’ve proposed to build new bourbon warehouses, which are integral to the aging process, on farmland north of Frankfort. The expansions will create jobs and deepen our connection with the communities we call home.
Leaders from across the community have proudly and publicly supported our efforts, in part because they will directly increase tax revenue for local schools and services while protecting the area’s natural character.
Our distillery team has a well-established love of the land as anyone can observe by just walking around Buffalo Trace Distillery, a National Historic Landmark and an accredited Level 2 Arboretum.
In recent years, Buffalo Trace Distilleryinvested $43 millionto build a complete water treatment facility that cleans and disinfects what we put back into local tributaries. We maintain robust partnerships with conservation organizations, and we even launched an effort with theUniversity of Kentucky to plant more than 1,000 new treesaround our warehousing facility and in our community.
Our planned expansion in Franklin County would double the number of protected wetland acres andpreserve 28 acres of local woodlandson the site. Our bourbon warehouses would use only a small portion, leavingmore than 300 acresopen. The new facility would also include state-of-the-art spill and fire protection systems, preparing for even the most unlikely situations. This isn’t just good business, it’s also part of our commitment to protecting the community and environment in the place our team members and their families call home.
The land we are looking to use is currently owned by motivated sellers excited that the farm area they’ve had in their family for years will be preserved. But if Buffalo Trace Distillery is blocked from investing in this land, it won’t change the fact that the landowners want to sell. What will happen to the land if Buffalo Trace Distillery isn’t allowed to purchase the land? Will there be other types of developments that will not preserve the acreage?
It’s a multi-step procedure with hearings, public oversights and strict rules we must follow — no secrets. Both supporters and detractors have had a multitude of opportunities to understand the process and make their case. We are grateful for the hundreds of local residents who have signed our petition of support.
For generations, Buffalo Trace Distillery has been a responsible local business and proud investor in our community. My biggest fear is that a small group will raise unreasonable obstacles and deny families across our community the benefits of new jobs, new investment and new support for local services.
Please consider what I have shared, challenge inaccuracies, and visitwww.SupportBuffaloTrace.comto learn more about our exciting development plans and to show your support for the future of bourbon in Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.