As the master distiller at Buffalo Trace Distillery, I have called Frankfort and Franklin County home for over 27 years. Over those years, I have seen firsthand the pride our team takes in our operation and our community and the great lengths we go to make both a better place.

My team and I shop at the same stores, attend the same churches and send our kids to the same schools as all other members of the community, so it has been difficult to read some of the criticism leveled at us. In my view, a very small but vocal group is trying to drive a wedge between Buffalo Trace Distillery and our community.

Harlen Wheatley

