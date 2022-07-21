Editor’s note: This letter was sent to Franklin County and City of Frankfort officials as well as the planning commission.
The Buffalo Trace/Peaks Mill controversy has focused on the single 400-acre property. But I think people are missing a much greater issue — the viability of downtown Frankfort.
I have lived in cities and towns. I prefer towns. But the problem with towns all across the country is that so many of them are either dead or dying. Fifty years ago, my hometown of Fairmont, Minnesota, and Frankfort were similar in size and composition. But like most small towns they have suffered from strip malls and big box stores setting up on the edge of town and killing off the downtown. And now internet shopping is doing even more damage.
Downtown Fairmont had dozens of stores — department, five & dime, men’s clothing, women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, bakeries, florists, office supplies, books, appliance, furniture, grocery, hardware, pharmacies, pool halls, barbers, movie theaters, photography studios, churches, banks, hotels, restaurants, law offices, accountants, plus public institutions like a court house, library, police station, post office, newspaper and utility companies. Today it is a ghost town. All that is left is the courthouse, churches, a bank, law offices, two struggling restaurants, and a bunch of secondhand junk stores. Everything has moved to the edge of town and near the freeway. There is no hope that downtown will ever bounce back. Fairmont is now just a peripheral collection of chain hotels, restaurants, gas stations and a Wal-Mart. It has lost its identity.
I see the same thing happening to Frankfort. I have seen old photos of downtown Frankfort in the glory days. Most of that was gone when I got here 12 years ago. Since then I have seen the closure of two men’s clothing stores, a women’s clothing store, a jewelry store, an antique shop, a florist, and a bakery. The few downtown retail businesses that are still here are struggling. But unlike Fairmont, Frankfort has reason to hope that things will improve. This is because Frankfort has the ability to attract tourists. Tourists have certainly helped make our new downtown dining establishments successful.
Though our history museums and Capitol bring tourists to Frankfort, by far and away the largest tourist draw for Frankfort is Buffalo Trace Distillery. 350,000 tourists visit Buffalo Trace each year; every day of the week. Some of them find their way downtown. But more can be done to increase the number spending time downtown. Plans for new downtown boutique hotels bode well for attracting serious bourbon aficionados. Buffalo Trace has been very cooperative. We need the ongoing cooperation of Buffalo Trace (and parent company, Sazerac). So why alienate this major employer that pays taxes, provides jobs, is extremely generous to local causes, and brings 350,000 tourists to our doorstep each year?
I see the Peaks Mill corridor bourbon warehouse decision as a fork in the road for Frankfort’s future. We can accommodate the plans of this good corporate citizen and reap the benefits that will breathe life into downtown Frankfort. Or we can stifle Buffalo Trace’s plans and watch them be embraced by neighboring counties. This path leads to a Frankfort with an empty downtown with little to offer residents or visitors. And what eventually becomes of that property on Peaks Mill Road? It will be sold to a developer that will build streets, driveways, houses, and lawns that will do more environmental damage than the bourbon warehouses ever would.
Please let’s show this company that has called Frankfort home for 150 years that we can work with them to make Franklin County and historic downtown Frankfort a better place to live, work and visit.
Richard Rosen is a Frankfort resident and philantrophist. He can be emailed at rrosen567@gmail.com.
