I was at the August meeting of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission when Director Robert Hewitt began, "Kentucky bourbon is clearly an agricultural product and through our Kentucky Proud program, we acknowledge that." His contention that the commission had previously voted to stipulate that phrase for inclusion in the proposed text amendment was met with dismay by some members of the planning and zoning committee. They argued that it was based on politics, not science.
Kentucky Proud is a marketing strategy to sell locally grown food. Bourbon is not food, but a lethal and addictive drug, that can only be sold in licensed stores. It’s a real stretch to call ethanol an agricultural product.
The industrial process of manufacturing ethanol, a colorless, volatile, solvent made from distilling fermented plant material, occurs in a factory, not on a farm. It has many commercial uses other than pickling brain cells. A major one is blending it with gasoline, but it’s also an intermediary product in the chemical, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, as well as hand sanitizer.
Also, the text amendments state that the warehouses are for “storage” of the barrels only and explicitly prohibits any processing. This differs significantly from any agricultural product, like grain silos, bins or barns. The fact is that the aging of the barrels is the crucial chemically active finishing stage of the industrial process, without which, there would be no product. Actual storage is after bottling when the chemical process of aging has ceased.
If you are keeping score, that is two for two of the major tenets of the proposed text amendments that are based on false conclusions.
Building bourbon warehouses on prime farmland is not SMART economic development, as it creates very few new jobs. That goes double if the industry is successful in becoming essentially tax exempt. That looks like where we are headed, considering the efforts of the Republican super majority in the General Assembly. They are working both ends against the middle by promoting this property tax boondoggle to justify these many warehouses, all the while working to strip out those tax receipts.
It is a gamble for the public to allow the mass conversion of our prime farmland into these warehouses, because it is irreversible. Once you mix the rocks and clay with the topsoil, it’s worthless for agriculture purposes. And there are lots of ways for this house of cards to fall.
Like what happens when bourbon falls out of vogue … again. A decade ago they couldn’t give their product away, leasing out warehouses to the state to make offices. This fickle finger of fate has lately pointed at the wine and craft beer industries.
There are 12 huge warehouses recently constructed on the old Dobner farm, creating a large stationary source of airborne ethanol 2,000 feet upwind of a major school. The real crux of the issue is, are we going to allow for up to 20 more to be built in that immediate vicinity?
I am not against the industry building more warehouses as long as they are carefully sited away from the city, schools, neighborhoods and sensitive areas where they could do great harm.
They say that “there are no known health hazards” to whisky fungus, the operative word here being “known.” It is recommended when removing the fungus to wear N95 masks, goggles and gloves. It obviously isn’t oat bran.
A review of the literature revealed that the research on this has not been extensive, and nonexistent for children. I saw no peer reviewed studies involving 30 plus huge warehouses in a cluster. Buffalo Trace distillery appears to have just five warehouses onsite, some of which are small by comparison, and yet, blackened the white concrete of the Capital Plaza one mile away, and not downwind. We have no idea what 30 of these behemoth warehouses is going to do to the children, school and houses just 2,000 feet away. We depend on the planning commission to protect us from these incompatible land uses.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is jimidan@icloud.com.
No matter how supportive of Buffalo Trace one may be, I don't see how anyone could argue with any of the points in this column.
I agree with all and specifically that bourbon warehouses should not be located in/near a city or to any residents anywhere, but the only reason the Buffalo Trace distillery and warehouses IN TOWN are not "in the city" is a zoning anomaly where the city limits abruptly skirt the distillery property. Buffalo Trace isn't paying the city any city property taxes, folks, even though they are located more "in the city" than many of the areas that are actually located in the City of Frankfort. If the city wants to consider annexing any land to be generous to a distillery company for their bourbon warehouses or other activities, they need to start with the DOWNTOWN DISTILLERY on Wilkinson Blvd.
I wouldn’t want to send my children to a school covered by whiskey fungus from an industry that pollutes and is an eminent threat to our communities natural beauty, Elkhorn creek’s splendor and ecology - when their whiskey houses fall or burn , spilling that poison onto our land an into our streams . And legislators are working to make it possible for this industry to do all that tax free! Property value will be wiped out , people will move away leaving the poorest that can’t afford to escape the environmental catastrophe by Buffalo Trace . There goes the municipality’s tax base . What a horrible thing that Buffalo Trace is attempting to do to us ! For what? More $ in their pockets as they destroy our county. You don’t believe me ? Google what the bourbon industries damage they have done, continue to do and plan on doing more , to communities across the state and Country .
