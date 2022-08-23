I was at the August meeting of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission when Director Robert Hewitt began, "Kentucky bourbon is clearly an agricultural product and through our Kentucky Proud program, we acknowledge that." His contention that the commission had previously voted to stipulate that phrase for inclusion in the proposed text amendment was met with dismay by some members of the planning and zoning committee. They argued that it was based on politics, not science. 

Kentucky Proud is a marketing strategy to sell locally grown food. Bourbon is not food, but a lethal and addictive drug, that can only be sold in licensed stores. It’s a real stretch to call ethanol an agricultural product.

Jim Daniel

Jim Daniel

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription