Regarding the article “Fiscal court's inaction on Kentucky Capital Development Corp. budget could lead to agency's temporary shutdown” (May 15), Terri Bradshaw stated that KCDC staff would have to seek unemployment insurance (UI) benefits because the temporary shutdown would lead to KCDC staff being laid off.
Bradshaw told The State Journal, “The problem with that is that we are self-insured, which means we are required to pay our unemployment insurance claims. They do not come from the unemployment insurance trust.”
I worked in UI/Workforce Development for 36 years and can understand what Bradshaw attempted to convey, but her statement is not an accurate interpretation.
If KCDC staff were to be laid off and filed claims for UI benefits, then their benefits would be paid from the UI Trust Fund. KCDC is a reimbursing employer and, perhaps, that is what Bradshaw meant to interpret. KCDC would receive a quarterly billing statement for the benefits that were paid during the applicable quarter. KCDC would be required, by law, to reimburse the UI Trust Fund the total dollar amount of benefits paid to the laid-off workers, during the applicable quarter, plus interest.
Parenthetically, in response to the fiscal court’s inaction, Judge-Executive Huston Wells, stated about KCDC, “I don’t think that’s fair, especially to an agency that we have to rely on to bring businesses in to make our community grow.” Wells’ comment is suggestive of this community having to rely solely on KCDC for our community to grow and that is simply not true.
Fostering growth in our community is a concerted effort among several organizations, including local government. Frankfort/Franklin County has grown prior to the creation of KCDC. While new housing construction permits have steadily grown, suggesting that our community is growing, Frankfort/Franklin County’s jobs market has not experienced an exponential growth. KCDC’s function is to create employment opportunities through recruitment and economic development.
If one were to review the aggregated data extracted from the employers’ UI quarterly wage reports, pre COVID-19, then one would see a less than auspicious trend happening in Frankfort/Franklin County. According to the UI aggregated data, as of December 2015, there were 33,322 jobs reported by employers; in December 2018, there were 32,708 jobs reported — a net loss of 614 in three years.
In contrast, from December 2011 to December 2015, the number of jobs reported by employers grew from a low of 29,365 to 33,322. Of the contiguous counties, only Owen County experienced a net loss. All other contiguous counties experienced an increase. It would be irresponsible to include the 2019 aggregated data because, at the time of this writing, the UI quarterly wage reports are preliminary and have not been seasonally adjusted.
The UI aggregated data does not include job vacancies and, therefore, not wholly reflective of employment opportunities. Employers and governmental entities are required by UI law to file quarterly wage reports, listing the name of each individual in their employ and the amount of wages paid to that individual during each month of that quarter. The employers’ individual quarterly wage report is protected confidential information; the aggregate is not.
The aggregate can be extracted from the employers’ quarterly wage reports and tabulated accordingly. A single person working two jobs would be counted twice within UI aggregated data. Labor Force statistics are collected through Current Population Surveys (CPS). In the CPS model, a single person working two jobs is counted once.
Church workers, military personnel, members of the judiciary, elected officials, legislators, self-employed and railroad workers are excluded from the UI aggregated data. However, the data represents approximately 98% of the workforce.
The UI aggregated data does not wholly or partially define community growth nor does it define the lack thereof; however, it is an indicator in terms of local revenue growth resulting from the creation of jobs.
We have no clue as to how many businesses will be able to reopen or rehire in the post COVID-19 economy. However, an issue that will impact the employer’s ability for such is the unprecedented withdrawals from the UI Trust Fund. As of May 20, the UI Trust Balance was $226,353,388.04. If that balance were to remain constant, which it won’t and it will fluctuate, through the end of calendar year 2020, then the Frankfort/Franklin County small businesses will see an increase in their tax rate anywhere from 0.20% to 0.60%. If the UI Trust Fund balance falls below $200 million at the end of CY 2020, small businesses will see an increase from 0.60% to 1.20%.
If this issue is not addressed, it will force our small businesses to make unpleasant decisions regarding their future. While our local elected officials have no statutory or regulatory authority to resolve this issue, they can be influential in addressing their concerns with our state leaders.
James Inman worked for the Kentucky UI and Workforce Development Programs for 30 years, retiring in 2008 as division director of UI. He can be emailed at ifjdecember@yahoo.com
