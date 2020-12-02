With all the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is certain: Local governments will face a changing financial picture due to decreased sales tax, income tax and other revenues.
As a result, they will need to make difficult decisions about how to prioritize spending, and the Broadway Bridge renovation is not a logical priority for the City of Frankfort.
The existing bridge was built in 1910. It is well over 100 years old. The average age of an American bridge is 42 years. The bridge was rehabbed in 1951 — still well over the 42-year life span.
In 1990 an underwater bridge inspection found significant problems and recommended the bridge be closed. However, the bridge was still open in 1991 when a routine inspection found further deterioration of structural elements. In 1993 an additional inspection found the overall condition of the bridge to be critical.
In the 25 years after the bridge was closed, numerous proponents of “saving the bridge” have argued that the bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places and that there are grants available and private citizens who are willing to pay for the renovation. However, in truth, the Broadway Bridge is not on the Historic Register; I am not aware of anyone who has offered to pay for the bridge renovation; and we have not received any grant money.
We’ve probably kicked that can down the road long enough. If we haven’t been able to obtain funding for 25 years, it is unlikely to happen now.
In the 2019 study, Palmer Engineering determined the bridge is in “imminent failure” with a rating of 1 out of 9. They found that the floor system is deteriorated; the trusses are inadequate to carry any live load; the bridge has a 0.9 (out of 9) rating for a full-width pedestrian path; the eyebars have a rating factor of 0.77; and a multitude of other problems exist.
The study also offered cost estimates for renovation of $2.4 million-$3.9 million for bridge renovation, with substantial “additional costs if underwater repairs are required.” (If an underwater inspection in 1990 found significant damage, causing the closing of the bridge, and repairs have never been made, how would it be possible that there is not still significant damage underwater?)
Those estimates do not include mitigation of any environmental issues/costs that may occur, prior to and during the renovation. The bridge has lead and asbestos that have likely contaminated the surrounding ground and water. If we “assume ownership,” the City of Frankfort, thus the taxpayers of Frankfort, will be liable for those expenses as well.
Inspections also found that public safety is of primary concern because the concrete on the bridge is deteriorating and they fear “chunks of concrete” will fall from the bridge and injure boaters or pedestrians walking through River View Park. They also noted that access to the bridge deck should be prevented, to keep pedestrians from falling through the deck. However, we see people walking the bridge regularly. Once again, that liability of injury or death would fall upon the taxpayers of Frankfort.
If the bridge collapses or partially collapses, the city and you will again be liable for damages and cleanup.
And once renovated, who will maintain the bridge? At what cost?
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) offered to give Frankfort the $600,000 estimated to demolish the bridge, but where do we plan to get the rest of the millions for environmental mitigation, renovation, maintenance, etc.?
The city needs to allow the KYTC to demolish the bridge immediately. The city could request that the abutments could be saved for future use. Barrier rail would be the city's cost if the abutments were saved.
The current city commission plans to take money from private projects (Parcels B and C) to cover the costs. However, the developers of that project have made the requirements of infrastructure funding from a local TIF clear.
So when the commission announces that it plans to take the money made from tax revenues created by the Parcel B&C project and give them to the bridge instead, it is likely that the Parcels B and C project will not come to fruition.
Then what? Where will the money come from? Again the answer is … the taxpayers of Frankfort. And the only option left is to raise your taxes.
The bridge rehabilitation will not add to the city and county tax base in any way. More maintenance and liability is the future of this project. The city needs to invest in a way to create jobs and expand the tax base for schools.
Greg R. Meyer, of Frankfort, is president of Meyer Midwest Inc. He can be emailed at meyerky@aol.com
