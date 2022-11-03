On Nov. 10 the Franklin County/City Planning and Zoning Commissioners will vote on Buffalo Trace's zoning code amendment, which exempts Buffalo Trace from the City/County Comprehensive Development Plan building guidelines and allows them and any other distillery to build bourbon warehouses on any 100-acre rural residential or agricultural land they can buy in Franklin County without any restrictions or chance for people to object.  

Federal and state fire/building codes for bourbon warehouses are MINIMUM requirements and do not address all the safety needs as bourbon warehouse construction moves into urban areas. Local governments, however, can add conditions that are more stringent. 

Margaret Groves

