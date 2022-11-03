On Nov. 10 the Franklin County/City Planning and Zoning Commissioners will vote on Buffalo Trace's zoning code amendment, which exempts Buffalo Trace from the City/County Comprehensive Development Plan building guidelines and allows them and any other distillery to build bourbon warehouses on any 100-acre rural residential or agricultural land they can buy in Franklin County without any restrictions or chance for people to object.
Federal and state fire/building codes for bourbon warehouses are MINIMUM requirements and do not address all the safety needs as bourbon warehouse construction moves into urban areas. Local governments, however, can add conditions that are more stringent.
Austin Grant, PE: "I think engineers and owners need to understand that meeting building code is a very minimum requirement, and with new distilleries going into urban settings, the building code cannot address all situations."
Brad Emerick PE, CBO, CFCO: "If you want to see a spectacular example of why they’re needed, search for videos of Heaven Hills distillery. The rivers of fire are ignited whiskey. I don’t know if it’s nostalgic affinity for American whiskey, but the fact it's a flammable liquid is often overlooked. There has to be vigilance in balancing safety with familiarity. For example, consider there's a proposal to modify the 2021 International Building and Fire Codes to down-classify barrel storage warehouses of any size to "moderate" hazard storage from [high] hazardous storage referenced in your article. Can you imagine even a quarter-scale version of Heaven Hills’ misfortune in an urban setting if this is adopted in code?
Melvin Stanbrough: "And this change in code is based on $$$ savings but not the hazard being addressed."
Much has changed since the first Kentucky State Building Codes for bourbon warehouses were written in 2010. Extreme weather events are more frequent. The warehouses are bigger, hold more alcohol and weigh more. Warehouses are being built closer to urban areas adding to the risk of fires spreading into them. Current state and federal building/fire codes don't address these changes. Thankfully, local governments can add more stringent building requirements than the state and federal codes.
For example, bourbon warehouse collapse is a major cause of fire and environmental catastrophes and, according to University of Kentucky Geological Survey should NOT be built on karst land riddled with sinkhole like the Peaks Mill site.
"Structures built above voids (sinkholes) can experience significant settlement and extensive structural damage...cause catastrophic failures of the structure, and endanger the public," the survey states.
Geologists strenuously recommend that before a building site on karst land is approved, tests should be completed for locating sinkholes and engineering studies that determine the efficacy of building large warehouses on land with sinkholes. The Peaks Mill site will have to support 17, 15,500-ton warehouses holding 51 million gallons of highly combustable alcohol. Yet, Buffalo Trace did not do the tests because federal and state regulations did not require them. Fortunately, Planning and Zoning could require the tests. (They haven't yet.)
When evaluating what fire codes are needed to prevent warehouse fires, its important to remember that one bourbon warehouse is the size of a seven-story football field, weighs 15,500 tons and holds 3 million gallons of highly combustable alcohol. It is not a barn as Buffalo Trace maintains; it is an incendiary bomb waiting for a lightning strike, a machinery spark or a collapsed warehouse to ignite it. The incidence rate for a bourbon disaster is once every 3½ years. It's not a matter of if there will be an environmental catastrophes; it's a matter of when.
Bourbon warehouse fires are hard to extinguish and contain. One bourbon warehouse burned for three days in Versailles. The fire leaped 100 feet in the air, melted the plastic headlights on the fire engine and took 75 firemen from five counties to contain the blaze. Special equipment was needed (i.e. trucks that shoot foam instead of water). The alcohol spill polluted 60-plus miles of Glenns Creek and 23 miles of the Kentucky River, killing thousands of fish.
Which brings me to the Buffalo Trace amendment, why does Buffalo Trace want it? If it is passed Planning and Zoning cannot require any conditions and Buffalo Trace only has to do the minimum requirements outlined in federal and state building/fire codes. Judging by Buffalo Trace's behavior they won't do anything that is not required even if doing only the minimum requirements presents hazards for the community. Their code amendment is based on their dollar savings not the community's safety.
Here is the sad part, Buffalo Trace/Sazerac have dealt with warehouse fires at their other distillery sites. They know firsthand the dangers to the community, but they aren't willing to take any responsibility or protective measures beyond the minimal state and federal guidelines. My guess is Buffalo Trace figures it's cheaper to build with minimum code requirements and then pay fines when the environmental catastrophe happens, forget the cost and risk to its neighbors or the environment.
Margaret Groves is a retired teacher who has lived in the county for 40 years, a stone's throw from Buffalo Trace's new bourbon warehouses. She can be emailed atmtfgroves@gmail.com
Absolutely correct Margaret . This threat to all citizens of Franklin Co should not be happening, and the P&Z board needs new faces , if the old faces can’t stop the threat.
