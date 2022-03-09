In recent days, I have read several letters to the editor critical of the proposed development of the Noel/Hines properties for Buffalo Trace Distillery’s new Peaks Mill facility, falsely charging that this project will somehow have a negative impact on the local environment and community appeal.
While I sincerely applaud the intent and passion of these individuals to “protect Peaks Mill,” I would like to respectfully present some background and explain how this project actually presents an exciting opportunity to preserve Peaks Mill’s distinct heritage while ensuring a promising future.
Several writers have pointed out the unique character and natural beauty of this particular area, and I could not agree more.
I know this firsthand since I grew up on the very land in question. My family purchased one of these properties when I was a child in 1968, and I spent countless hours exploring the farm, getting to know every inch of it as well as the neighboring farms.
Did you know that between the proposed properties, there are nearly 70 acres of wetlands and 100 acres of woodlands, featuring a diverse array of native bird and animal species?
In fact, I would agree 100% with previous writers who assert that these properties, when combined, are so unique that it is imperative they be protected in a well-managed, long-term manner.
Buffalo Trace’s thoughtful development plan will not only maintain the current ecological landscape of both properties, but will also significantly improve sustainable soil and forestry management.
Combining these two distinctive properties in the Elkhorn Creek valley protects a dwindling woodland corridor and a very vital wetland waterway and creates potential habitat that could expand with time within a very strong corporate partner in a manner that will be multi-generational.
Frankly, upon the passing of John Noel and Warner Hines, we children as owners struggled with how best to manage the properties and what to do with the farms long-term. We considered numerous options: everything from high-intensity cattle farming to residential development.
I, for one, was thrilled with the offer from Buffalo Trace when it was presented.
Under the proposal, the woodlands will be protected from timber harvesting or clear cutting, and the wetlands and water quality will be safeguarded from any potential multi-home site septic systems which would be needed to support any potential planned residential development.
To that end, long-term traffic counts would be greatly diminished compared to a residential development. If we had gone to a large-scale feeder backgrounding program, the soil and dust at certain times of the year would have disrupted soils and impacted water quality; but the farming practice would have been allowed under the agricultural zoning.
I am a sentimentalist by nature, and growing up on our family’s Peaks Mill farm helped to make me so.
A couple of weekends ago, I went camping there, and I thought about the future — about what planned growth and smart growth should look like because these are important to me as a landowner.
As a third generation Franklin Countian who treasures the unique ecology and heritage of the Peaks Mill area, I truly believe that Buffalo Trace’s new development presents the best of both worlds — a chance to preserve our cherished past while we position the community for sustainable future success.
Buffalo Trace has been a good and generous neighbor to the Franklin County community for more than 200 years, and I am confident that their Peaks Mill project will move the local economy forward, while preserving the very best of what makes this the special place that it has been to generations.
Brad Noel is a 1981 graduate of Franklin County HS and a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in Agriculture Economics and Finance. After 30+ years of working for large financial institutions and having lived in Tennessee, Florida and North Carolina, he now makes his home in Central Kentucky with his wife Kelly. Together, they have raised three children. He now works for WesBanco covering the Commercial & Industrial middle market in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio. He can be emailed at Brad.Noel@wesbanco.com
