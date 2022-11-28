As we celebrate National Rural Health Day this year, we are reminded that a strong community is rooted in its people. The Biden-Harris administration is committed to serving those who live in the rural areas of this country, like the small towns and communities right here in Kentucky. At the United States Department of Agriculture, we are hard at work helping the rural and agricultural communities that feed and fuel our nation and provide the everyday essentials upon which America depends.

As I’ve traveled across Kentucky, I’ve seen firsthand the unique challenges people in rural communities and remote parts of the state have in accessing the health resources they need and deserve. 

