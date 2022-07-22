Welcome to the scary return of inflation, which Ronald Reagan famously described “as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.”

While Transportation Secretary Jim Gray isn’t quite as intense in portraying the impacts of the current burst of inflation on Kentuckians, his concern, nevertheless, is obvious.

Jim Waters

Jim Waters

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription