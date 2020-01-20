In an article appearing in the Jan. 16 edition of The State Journal (“Griffith running for office again”), Frankfort City Commission candidate Shannon Griffith mistakenly implied that sex offenders staying at the ACCESS Men’s Shelter and Soup Kitchen pose a danger to Second Street School students.
Her statement is inaccurate and misleading, as no one listed on a sex offender register in the United States is allowed to stay at the men’s shelter. The men’s shelter’s policy on this issue is strictly enforced. Due to the apparent lack of knowledge of the services provided by the men’s shelter, the following information is provided by the men’s shelter board.
The men’s shelter has provided vital services for Frankfort and Franklin County for many years. On a daily basis, the shelter serves hot, nutritious lunches to men, women and children. Breakfast and dinner are also served daily to men staying in the shelter. In 2019, over 55,000 meals were served to members of our community.
The men’s shelter also provides badly needed shelter for men in need. Throughout 2019, the shelter provided over 10,500 beds for over 400 men. During cold winter nights, the shelter houses as many as 50 men, and when the temperature drops below freezing, no men needing shelter are turned away. It goes without saying that for some, the services provided by the men’s shelter may be the difference in surviving the winter.
The shelter also provided many other services to those in need in 2019. We helped 124 men and families find housing through our Honor Program and through cooperation with other agencies. We helped 102 men get identification cards and referred 74 men for mental health support and 24 men to rehabilitation centers.
We hosted monthly vaccine clinics provided by the local health department and hosted events with local staffing companies that resulted in over 100 people getting jobs. We also helped to distribute donated food to other needy agencies and provided thousands of articles of clothing to men, women and children.
The shelter is able to provide these services due to the generosity of the hundreds of individuals and companies that donate their time, goods and funds to the shelter. Due to their generosity and through the programs and services described above, and in cooperation with other agencies, including Resource Office for Social Ministries, Homeless Housing Coalition of Kentucky and the Frankfort Housing Authority, in 2019 over 50 men ended the cycle of homelessness by attaining full-time jobs and remaining alcohol- and drug-free.
The men’s shelter makes every effort to ensure that its residents and visitors remain law-abiding citizens. The shelter’s location across the street from the offices of the city police department and the city fire department certainly helps us accomplish this job.
The shelter’s employees and volunteers work daily to carry out their mission to provide at least one nutritious meal seven days a week to low-income and disadvantaged individuals and to provide temporary shelter for men on a night-to-night basis. We invite you to help us fulfill this mission.
James Barnett is executive director of ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter. He can be emailed at jcbaccess1@gmail.com.