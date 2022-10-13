Franklin County voters will go to the polls in November to vote for a circuit judge.
The incumbent judge, Phillip Shepherd, has served nearly 16 years and has a well-established record in court. His opponent, Joe Bilby, has worked in state government since 2016 and was previously in private practice in Louisville.
Bilby’s involvement with Franklin Circuit Court has been minimal — but telling. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture, where Bilby is general counsel, was sued in 2019 by a staff attorney Bilby supervised. The case — that was later settled just before Bilby filed to run for judge — sheds some light on Bilby’s work in state government.
And if you or a family member work for state government or are retired from state government, the case also offers some insight into Bilby’s approach to personnel cases.
The lawsuit was filed by a woman who had worked as a staff attorney manager for Agriculture since 2007. She has a serious heart condition that requires medication with side effects that sometimes cause her to feel dizzy, light headed and fatigued. (I’ve intentionally left her name out of this article-she’s not running for office and didn’t ask for the publicity.)
The woman and her supervisors worked out an accommodation that allowed for a flex schedule that permitted her to arrive later in the day and work later in the day. She also telecommuted on some days.
According to court filings by the woman’s attorney, the department administrators recognized the need to accommodate her disability and allowed her to work from her Louisville home when necessary.
But in 2018, the department terminated the agreement that had been in place for more than 10 years. Keith Rogers, the department’s chief of staff, wrote in a June 22 letter that the work-from-home agreement would end July 1, 2018 and that she could use sick leave, annual leave or comp time “on those days when your dizziness, lightheadedness and/or fatigue make it impossible for you to drive to your office in Frankfort.” The department had concluded, apparently with no medical expertise, that the woman could not perform her job duties with those side effects from the medicine.
The woman’s attorney asserted that Bilby, as her supervisor, was “a moving force in trying to get her out of KDA’s workforce ….” The woman, whose job is part of the state merit system, claimed that she was being discriminated against based on her disability. The department denied the allegations in the lawsuit.
In court documents, the woman said a one-way trip to Frankfort from Louisville may take as long as three hours due to the medication side effects.
The woman’s cardiologist, Dr. Vincent S. DeGeare of Louisville, said in an affidavit that his patient should not be driving when experiencing the side effects. The cancellation of the telecommuting could cause excessive stress and anxiety and “her extended commute and frequent long work hours is a significant source of concern for both her health and safety.”
Bilby answered questions about the lawsuit during a deposition in February of 2020. The woman’s attorney, Robert L. Abell, asked if the Department of Agriculture consulted with any other physicians after DeGeare’s affidavit detailed the woman’s medical condition and side effects from the medication. Bilby said he wasn’t aware of any. When asked if he discussed the DeGeare affidavit with Rogers, Bilby declined to answer.
In September 2021, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ordered that the two parties go to mediation.
The two sides reached a settlement a few weeks later. The Department of Agriculture agreed to pay the woman $60,000 and allowed her to work from home. Although the department denied any liability in the case, the payment was stipulated to be exemplary damages — the legal term for punitive damages that requires a showing of malice and intentional violation of rights. The settlement was signed by the various attorneys in the case Nov. 11-20, 2021.
The timing was convenient for Bilby, who filed to run for circuit judge on Nov. 18, 2021.
Gil Lawson is a former journalist and retired state employee. He can be emailed at gillawson77@gmail.com
