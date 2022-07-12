Capital Avenue runs through the heart of the South Frankfort neighborhood. It leads to the Capitol building, the second most popular tourist destination in the county and most important place of doing business in the state. However, just as important, it serves as a neighborhood street for the hundreds of people that live in the surrounding blocks.
Capital Avenue connects homes, businesses, schools and government. It is also a popular route for runners, walkers, parents strolling with their children, tourists going to the Capitol and cyclists. In fact, people from around the city drive down Capital Avenue just to go on a leisurely or exercise-driven walk because of its beautiful setting.
Despite its charm and draw, there are some significant challenges. It is common for drivers to speed through and rashly weave back and forth between lanes. There is sometimes drive confusion over right-of-way at some of the intersections. Pedestrians often feel unsafe crossing the street and there is nowhere for bicyclists to feel secure when they ride along it.
Similar to many neighborhoods across the city, speeding traffic is a serious problem for pedestrians along Capital Avenue. Multiple lanes and high operating speeds make Capital Avenue feel more like a highway rather than a road passing through a residential neighborhood. In addition, there are blind spots caused by parked cars and two lanes of traffic making crossing most intersections on foot (or even in a vehicle) dangerous.
WalkBike Frankfort has proposed changes to the city to correct these issues. The proposal includes changing one travel lane to a buffered bicycle lane in each direction, adding crosswalks and controlling intersections with stop signs.
The buffered bicycle lanes will provide a safe spot for those riding (including tourists on e-bikes). However, they also provide a safe buffer between traffic and parked cars making it easier (and safer) for people to get in and out of their cars. This will especially help those parents loading up their kids from the daycare located on the street.
The new changes will help with visibility at intersections and shorten distance for pedestrians to cross traffic. Finally, the reduction in lanes and introduction of stop signs will reduce the amount of speeding, making it safer for everyone.
These changes are meant to improve the feel and overall safety for those driving, walking, biking and using other micromobility modes. They will benefit the residents of the neighborhood as well as those visiting on leisure and business. This project will dovetail nicely with the changes underway along Second Street and serve as a model for reducing speeding in neighborhoods across Frankfort.
Diane Strong, of Frankfort, is WalkBike Frankfort president. This column is also submitted on behalf of the board of WalkBike Frankfort. Strong can be emailed at dianestrong@ymail.com
Ms Strong makes some good points.What do opponents of this proposal say?
