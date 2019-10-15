The Capital Pride Kentucky Festival, a celebration of love and diversity, has now been held here in Frankfort for three years. I've attended all of them and taken numerous photos to post on Facebook.
I must say that, even though I'm not part of the gay community (I have a few gay friends), I've enjoyed attending the events like many others in our community and have met many interesting gay men and women, both white and black. The festivals, filled with "love, freedom, pride and unity," were fun, family-friendly events that happened without any trouble whatsoever.
I've found gays to be friendly, fun-loving, kind, compassionate, intelligent, educated, talented, creative people who lead lifestyles that seem natural to them. And I've learned to accept that as part of who they are as human beings who should be treated with kindness, understanding and respect, just as you would treat anyone else. You don't have to agree with their lifestyle or politics or religious beliefs or social views in order to be friends with them and accept them as part of the community.
There have always been gay people in all cultures throughout history, going back to ancient times. Gays have been accepted or ignored, considered undesirable, even strongly disapproved of and punished. Yet they've greatly contributed to art, literature, music, science, technology, education, entertainment, sports and many other areas.
George C. Wolfe, noted black playwright and director of theatre and film (he directed one of my favorite movies, Lackawanna Blues), a native of Frankfort who is coming to town this weekend to be honored at the Grand Theatre for his "esteemed artistic career," is one such example.
In today's world, almost everyone has a family member or friend or coworker who is gay. The question is: Do you accept them as who they are and embrace them, or do you reject them as something bad and shun them? One way leads to light and love, the other darkness and hate. The choice is yours.
Bob Gullette, of Frankfort, is a retired state government employee. His email address is rwgrwg3232@hotmail.com.