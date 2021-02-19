St. Agnes Catholic School in Louisville holds the distinction of being a U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon School four times. No other school in our commonwealth has achieved this prestigious honor of education excellence.
As members of St. Agnes Church, my wife and I know our financial support of this school is part of our mission to share our faith with the new generation. Along with a well-rounded, rigorous program in arts and sciences, the school teaches the foundations of our faith and our identity as followers of Christ to serve the world with our talents and treasures, especially the poor.
This is not new for us. Our grandparents did the same, as did our parents. We now witness grandchildren benefiting from this same spirit of generosity spurred by faith.
None of our extended family looked to the government to subsidize what we believe to be a core value of our lives.
For those not able to afford Catholic tuition, organizations like the Catholic Educational Foundation and Community Catholic Center work to make tuition affordable for most moderate income and poor families.
However, Catholic schools are not designed to accommodate all children the way public schools must do by law. Children with severe mental, physical and learning challenges or with language differences — those on the margins — are shut out of Catholic schools.
My Catholic faith teaches that these children are just as sacred, just as valuable as any other child. Their unique educational needs must be addressed by a thriving public school system.
Yet our public school systems are under attack in Frankfort. They remain drastically underfunded, the teachers’ pension system is financially threatened and attacked and test scores and dropout rates continue to shame us all.
Despite these crises, Frankfort Republican leaders are not just ignoring what is occurring; they promise to compound the problems by pushing legislation, HB 149, to give middle- and upper-class Kentuckians a tax credit for donations made to finance private schools, including Catholic schools. Over the next 19 years this proposal will swell to suck over $1.7 billion a year from the state’s coffers to subsidize schools that serve a select group of students.
To compound the problem, Kentucky’s misguided Catholic bishops are promoting HB 149 with the fallacious reasoning it will offer “choice” to poor children whose parents want to escape a failing public school system and flee to a Catholic school.
The hole left in the state’s budget — which has been structurally imbalanced for nearly 20 years — will drain even more money from critical state programs, including public schools, child protective and day care services, after-school, health and mental health programs as well as Youth Service Centers.
As Catholics we are taught every public policy decision must be first filtered through the lens of “How will this affect the poorest among us?” The answer for HB 149 is: It hurts the poor.
Sometimes Catholics are led by our bishops; sometimes our bishops must be led by the people in the pews. Our bishops, perhaps unaware of the serious fiscal crises facing our commonwealth, now need to be instructed.
It is time they promote comprehensive tax reform to ensure all valuable public services in our poor, undereducated, unhealthy, environmentally threatened commonwealth are fully funded. It is not the time for them to siphon money from our state treasury to pay for Catholic schools. These schools can be financed by prosperous Catholics whose lives have been shaped by their faith experiences in Catholic schools, not by the state.
It is time for all Catholics to join those doing the morally correct thing: Defeat HB 149.
Jim Wayne, of Louisville, is a former Democratic member of the Kentucky House, representing District 35 from 1990-2019. He can be emailed through kyhousedemocrats@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Although I don't agree with his premises, his conclusion is correct. Private schools are not and never will be the answer to improving education. This column reminded me of something else, regarding 20 years of severe underfunding and bankrupt pension funds - what ever happened to all those millions of dollars for our education system that the lottery was supposed to bring us? Actually I know the answer, they just backed the money out of education and into the general fund. Could the same thing happen when the private school bills get passed? One step forward and one step back. We go nowhere but somehow the rich get richer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.