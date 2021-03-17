How to “celebrate” Sunshine Week 2021 when all around us is darkness?
This is the question the Kentucky Open Government Coalition has struggled with since Feb. 25. On that day lawmakers launched yet another frontal assault on our open records law. This year the assault took the form of House Bill 312 — until Feb. 25 “an act relating to financial institutions.”
But this assault — unlike those in the past — was different. HB 312 seemed certain to pass.
Where was the impediment?
Whatever its reasons (and we do not impugn them), the Kentucky Press Association — long the watchdog of the open records law — took a neutral position on the bill.
So despite our limited resources and inexperience, the coalition stepped into the breach.
We had the knowledge and we had the commitment. The Kentucky Open Government Coalition was, after all, born in the midst of the last great open government crisis: 2019’s HB 387.
That assault involved many of the same issues and many of the same players. Chief among these was a “residents only” requirement for use of Kentucky’s open records law and the walling off of legislative records from public scrutiny.
(COVID alone impeded the same legislative assault in 2020.)
For the coalition, “into the breach” in 2021 meant:
• Immediately alerting the public through social media to HB 312 — surreptitiously introduced in a mule bill two days after the final day for filing new bills and passed out of the House within 24 hours.
• Identifying individuals and organizations of like mind and sending a letter of opposition to members of the Senate in which we parsed HB 312 and identified our objections.
• Testifying before a Senate committee that (perhaps by design) placed HB 312 at the end of a lengthy agenda and cut us off just as we were launching into those objections.
• Joining a freshman Republican senator in an op-ed opposing HB 312.
• Advocating from the outside for changes in HB 312 (some of which were actually made).
• Listening to agonizing floor debates of HB 312 that exposed many lawmakers’ basic misunderstanding of, and utter disdain for, the value of Kentucky’s open records laws as well as their willingness to misrepresent the current state of the law.
• Witnessing the inevitable passage of HB 312.
Along the way, some lawmakers distinguished themselves.
In the House, Reps. Kelly Flood, Derrick Graham, Mary Lou Marzian, Buddy Wheatley, Joni L. Jenkins, Angie Hatton, McKenzie Cantrell and Patti Minter rose to speak in opposition to the bill, demonstrating an appreciation for, and understanding of, the law.
In the Senate, Sens. Tom Buford and Adrienne Southworth did the same. Southworth, in particular, worked to secure amendments to minimize the damage to the public’s right to know that would have resulted from the original bill.
But two components of HB 312 were off the table. Lawmakers were determined that Kentucky’s records would be accessible to residents (as defined) only and at the expense of nonresidents with critical need.
Lawmakers were also determined to insulate themselves from meaningful public scrutiny by making themselves the final arbiters of access to their records.
After HB 312 takes effect, denials of records requests submitted to the General Assembly and LRC will be “final and unappealable.” And it is a very small body of specifically enumerated records — mostly those that are already posted on the LRC website — that will thereafter be deemed disclosable.
On Monday, the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, and other open government advocates, including The State Journal, asked Gov. Andy Beshear to veto HB 312. We recognize that this gesture is unlikely to alter the legislature’s inalterable course, but we cannot rest until we have exhausted all hope.
How to “celebrate sunshine” when all around us is darkness?
We “celebrate” with stubborn resistance, with redoubled commitment and with the confidence that the public recognizes these cynical and self-serving legislative assaults on open government for what they are: a clear and unmistakable desire to engender fear and mistrust of our existing laws for the purpose of avoiding accountability, filtering out sunshine and returning to darkness.
Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached atmissbhaver@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.