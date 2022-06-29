On the last day of spring, the last day of celebrating Juneteenth in Frankfort, an enormous crowd gathered at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home to honor and say thank you to Sally Everman, 78, our dear friend whose religion was loving kindness. She practiced it every day, every precious moment.
When I met Sally 30 years ago, in the summer of 1992, my family and I were homeless. Bill and Becky Coffey, who lived right across East Third Street from Sally’s cute pink house, welcomed the Pearls into their large home for a month. Not long after we arrived from the coastal region of North Carolina, near the Outer Banks, Bill and Sally and I went for a walk one evening up Capital Avenue and around the Capitol, and then back to Third Street. I don’t remember what we talked about that night. But I remember thinking the Coffeys have a very kind neighbor.
A month later, the Pearls moved into a small upstairs apartment on Logan Street, and we became neighbors to Sally. Soon, Sally and I began walking together and our walks through the years got longer and longer.
I loved ending our Sunday morning walks by sitting on Sally’s front porch and resting. The State Journal, Herald-Leader and Courier-Journal newspapers would be there for her to read through the afternoon. Often, Sally would fix me a buttered toast and jelly sandwich with brown, multi-grain bread. Potato chips always tasted better at Sally’s house. For me, all foods at Sally’s house became comfort food.
Through three decades, we walked thousands of miles together. To Sally, I was never Charlie or Charles. She named me CP, and that’s all she or her three daughters ever called me. I love it. And the late Austin Brownlee nicknamed his grandmother “Sassy,” which is how her family refers to her.
Sally and I belonged to the same church: the Cathedral of the Great Outdoors. We walked in icy weather, snowy weather, in occasional thunderstorms, on 90-plus degree days, and many splendid autumn and spring days.
Our main routes were to Fort Hill, Frankfort Cemetery, and the Kentucky State University campus. We would often get to the foot of Fort Hill shortly after dawn, and by the time we got to the top, we could witness the sunrise. I loved it when we would catch the rays of sunlight filtering through the tall trees. Sally would stand in the light, stretching her arms and open hands toward the sky, making a slow 360-degree turn. It was such a mystical moment, being there in her presence when Sally became one with the Divine.
Sally was a healer. I was a sad, angry person when I returned to Kentucky from North Carolina. I lost my job as associate editor of a weekly newspaper because I wrote too many stories about Black people in a small town where Blacks were in the majority. My younger son, Kennedy, was the only white student in his middle school class. Student enrollment in the public school system was 85% Black. I learned a lot about white supremacy and white privilege in one year in eastern North Carolina.
After returning to Kentucky, I remember at a downtown summer concert, on the Old Capitol lawn, my children telling me I was racist — “you don’t like white people.” They were right, sort of. I loved Sally, and the Coffeys, and a few others. I loved it when I found out Sally had two bi-racial grandsons. I told her I hoped to have bi-racial grandchildren someday. And years later, it happened. My youngest of four children, Kathryn, has Kamdyn, 10 now, and Kalleigh, 7, students at Second Street School.
Not long after Kamdyn was born, I remember saying to Sally, “but he doesn’t look bi-racial.” And she said, “Don’t worry about it. Kam will grow into the color that is right for him.” And she was right.
Thanks in large part to Sally and our long slow walks together, I’ve learned to love and feel compassion for all beings again.
Two months ago, on our last long walk together, I told her at the start I may not be able to stay with her “because lately I’ve been having a lot of pain in my knees and lower back.” And she responded, “I don’t care how slow we have to go, or how many times we have to stop and rest.”
We walked through Frankfort Cemetery, and then up to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and down to Alumni Drive, and up by the KSU football field. We took the pedestrian path that runs behind the KSU president’s house, and I commented, “Sally, I just now realized I don’t feel any pain today. I don’t know why, but I hope it stays this way.” It did, for the rest of our walk.
On 2022 Kentucky Derby Saturday afternoon, I was downtown and getting ready to walk home when I saw Kelly Everman. I asked where her mother was, and Kelly said she was home. “Drop by and see her,” she said.
I did, and I’m so thankful for Kelly’s suggestion. Being with Sally always brings joy. I hadn’t planned to watch the Derby, but soon her daughters, Nancy and Rebecca, arrived and I decided to stay for the big race. Kelly joined us not long before the horses entered the starting gate, and it was an unbelievable finish with 80-1 Kentucky horse Rich Strike pulling off a stunning win.
The next evening, while walking in South Frankfort, I saw Sally sitting on her front porch. So I stopped again, and ended up eating delicious leftovers from their big Mother’s Day lunch. After I finished eating, it was almost dark and Sally said she needed to go to Walgreens because her stomach was bothering her some. I rode with her, one of the few times we had been together in a vehicle, and after a quick shopping visit, she dropped me off at my house and gave me a goodbye hug.
The next time I saw her was at Baptist Health medical center in Lexington, a day or two after Sally officially learned she had pancreatic cancer. Sally held my hand tightly as we reminisced for 30 minutes about our numerous walks together.
She would always bring along a big trash bag and pick up people’s litter along the way, later recycling as much of it as possible. She loved the new Thorobred Trail that stretches from the main KSU entrance to downtown.
I told her one of the things on my bucket list was for the two of us to hike a trail at Carter Caves State Park, in the Kentucky county where she grew up. Sally smiled, saying, “Well, you may have to just take along a piece of my ash,” meaning she would be cremated.
I always thought if I lived long enough, I could be walking with Sally when she was 100. She had the same thought, until early June 2022. She loved life and was one tough woman.
“I was shocked when I got the news this week,” she said. “Right now, I can’t remember if they said I have weeks or months left.”
Six days later, on June 10, Sally returned home to her pink house. Through the weekend, many friends came to visit her there, and she emphatically told her daughters that no one was to be turned away. “I want to see them,” said the 78-year-old woman with the long standing “Be Kind” sign in her front yard, who refused to ever own a cell phone or home computer.
Universal love and kindness was Sally, to the end, which came before dawn on June 14, which was Saka Dawa, the single most important holy day of the year for Tibetan Buddhists.
Around noon on the fiery-hot day Sally took her last breath, I walked alone up the Thorobred Trail in memory of her. It’s not unusual to see deer on the trail, but it seemed different this time. About halfway up, the largest deer I have ever seen on the trail stood right in the middle of the path. I stopped, bowed and said “Namaste,” before moving a little closer and saying “Ya’at’eeh,” (Hello in Navajo). Soon, it moved into the woods and out of sight.
When I reached the steepest part of the trail, the same deer crossed the path in front of me and stopped in the grass, near the pavement, and stared. I smiled and bowed again. It stayed longer this time, long enough for me to snap a picture with my phone camera.
Drenched with sweat when I got home, I sent Rebecca Everman a text with the deer picture I had taken, saying, “Look closely at who was on the Thorobred Trail today. I just had to go for a walk in the heat in honor of Sally.”
Rebecca quickly responded, saying, “That was momma, telling you she is OK, outside, and loving you.”
That’s what I was thinking. Somehow, Sally’s vibrational energy borrowed the beautiful deer to comfort me. True healers know how to do that. She’s so joyfully free now, to be with everybody she loves. No more pain for our Sally.
When I mentioned the deer to Kelly Everman — a writer who teaches and speaks about creativity, self-empowerment and healing — she reminded me that in a book titled “Medicine Cards: The Discovery of Power Through the Ways of Animals,” a deer’s teaching (or medicine) is gentleness. “And that’s a perfect metaphor for the way Sally walked this earth,” Kelly said.
Charles Pearl is a retired State Journal staff writer, member of the Frankfort Interfaith Council, and author of an interfaith spirituality book titled “Dancing at the Yurt.” He can be emailed at charleswpearl@gmail.com
