When we focus more on executive and congressional politics, we sometimes overlook the office of the third public service, the judicial branch. But when Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. came down to the Capitol on Jan. 13, he represented not for himself but all judicial employees and families during the House Bill 289 discussion. 

A pay raise was proposed as 5% by the governor and 6% by the Senate. But his plan was a flat $10,000 raise for full-time and a $5,000 raise for part-time judicial employees. It is a brilliant idea, specifically focused on the low-income judicial employees of Kentucky, as his plan gives the most respected pay increase to low payscale workers while keeping a check and balance at higher judicial workers. 

When some supervisors scavenge funds before leaving the system and blame the workers for the funding deficiency and disaster, Minton took special care of every judicial worker before leaving the office. He does not need to do this, especially when he has no gain personally, and also, his retirement is ending at the end of 2022. However, as an exceptional lawyer to his client, he confidently presented his case as his top priority. In front of the House Appropriation and Revenue Committee, he said, “We are on the verge of a tipping point if we don’t move quickly to rectify the pay inequities that have plagued the judicial branch for decades.” 

Minton received his undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University in 1974 and a law degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1977. He became a judge on the Court of Appeals in 2003 and accepted the appointment to serve in the Kentucky Supreme Court on July 24, 2006. Since then, he has been elected four times as the Supreme Court Chief Justice. Recently, he declared that he would retire on Jan. 1, 2023. 

Beyond his judicial and administrative commitments, Minton addressed the basic needs of all judicial workers, including minorities. His down-to-earth human side was more apparent when he appealed the committee for a salary increase by saying, “I have a lot of heart invested in this.” Fortunately, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the judicial workers had this gentle chief justice for their side.

Since my grandfather and in-laws were worked in the court system for decades, I felt his call makes a big difference in the current and future judicial workforce in the commonwealth of Kentucky.

Narayanan Rajendran, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Kentucky State University. He can be reached at Prof.Raj18@gmail.com.

