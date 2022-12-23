Before we renew this space’s 41-year tradition of imaginary but fitting Christmas gifts for Kentucky political figures, here’s a plea for some real gifts for folks who really need them: the people of Ukraine, who are standing up to a vicious bully for our common cause of freedom; and the thousands of people in the upper Kentucky River watershed who still need homes after last summer’s record flood.

Al Cross

The latter plight is in this column’s bailiwick, since some serious political will and taxpayer money are needed to solve it. We can take heart from the willingness of Knott County officials to condemn a needed housing site owned by Western Virginia Pocahontas Properties, which is playing typical coal-company hardball. Those days are over, boys.

