May is National Preservation Month! This celebration of our heritage was originally established in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. During the month of May many events are planned to promote historic places for the purpose of instilling national and community pride, promoting heritage tourism, and showing the social and economic benefits of historic preservation.
Mayor Layne Wilkinson has proclaimed Preservation Month in Frankfort, which will include a celebration of Heritage Week this week. Check out https://frankfortheritageweek.com/ for the full line-up of activities and events, including one sponsored by the city, a virtual meeting with the consultant team from Cultural Heritage Works in Nashville, who is working on an African American historic context report for Frankfort.
This project, assisted by a Certified Local Government grant administered by the Kentucky Heritage Council and National Park Service, will also identify historic resources in our built environment that help to tell a fuller story of Frankfort’s African American history. Very important stories are being uncovered as the project moves toward completion! Winnie Scott’s house has been identified at 231 E. Second St., across from where her hospital stood. Around the corner and down a block at 318 Murray Street, a lovely American Foursquare has revealed itself as the home of Helen and Booker Holmes in the 1950s and 1960s. Helen was the president of the local chapter of the NAACP from 1948-1968, and she was instrumental in advancing civil rights, including playing a leading role in the organization of Dr. King’s 1964 March on Frankfort.
But this Foursquare has even more stories to tell! It was also the home of Carrie Conley and her husband Edward in the 1920s. Carrie also played a significant role in the advancement of civil rights when she sued the Central Kentucky Traction Company, operator of an interurban streetcar line between Frankfort and Versailles, in 1909. A conductor had instructed her and her friend to give up their seats to white passengers. The case went to trial and she initially won! This happened 46 years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus. It is a great piece of Frankfort history that isn’t widely known or talked about — and now we can bring it to light again. This house where both Carrie Conley and Helen Holmes lived is the physical reminder of the lives of both of these great Frankfort women and the important roles they played in advancing equality in our community and beyond.
There is another very serendipitous thing about the Foursquare at 318 Murray St. It was rehabbed in the last decade using tax incentives for both affordable housing and historic preservation, addressing housing equity while at the same time preserving its architectural integrity. The result is that it retains its visual authenticity, which helps it to tell its important stories with greater veracity. The federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits were available solely as a result of the house being one of our contributing properties in the South Frankfort Neighborhood National Register District — a designation that took place in the early 1980s that set the stage for the continued preservation of this locally significant neighborhood.
Frankfort has over 1,000 contributing resources represented in six separate National Register districts, each with their own level and period of significance. All are potentially eligible for rehabilitation tax credits to financially assist with things like new roofs, electric and plumbing upgrades, window and masonry repair, box gutter repair, flood mitigation, and more. In the last two decades over 100 projects have been completed with qualifying investments of over $21 million dollars in these districts. Recent enhancements to the state credit, which is open to both commercial and residential properties, will make this incentive even more important to Frankfort’s revitalization moving forward. Tools like these help us to renew our historic buildings and preserve the qualities that make them special to our community, while also ensuring that they remain affordable and accessible.
We invite you to join us on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to learn more about our historic context project — the link to the virtual meeting will be available on the City website and Facebook page. We also encourage you to take the time during the beautiful month of May to walk through our historic Frankfort neighborhoods and enjoy the authenticity and sense of place they provide. Our surroundings add to our understanding of our collective history, and when they are preserved and cared for, they add much richness to our quality of life. These real places are meaningful, they have stories to tell, and they are places we cherish.
Vicki Birenberg is the historic preservation officer for the City of Frankfort. She can be emailed at vbirenberg@frankfort.ky.gov
