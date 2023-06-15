As I watch the proceedings around the city budget, I am reminded that there are some very important facts we should remember as taxpayers and voters.

• According to the city’s website, the city has proposed a budget with revenues of $39,561,140 and expenditures of $45,365,700, leaving a budget DEFICIT of $5,804,560 for 2023-24. City leaders have been told as far back as 2019 by the city finance director that they would run out of money in 2024 if they didn’t cut back. However, rather than cutting back they have continued to spend, and we are now looking at millions in deficit.

Steve Terrell

