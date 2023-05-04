If one lives in a city there are certain basic services that are expected/required. These include clean water; reliable electricity; functioning sewers and waste treatment; fire, EMS, and police protection; usable roadways; and trash pickup.

Sometimes these services are provided by the city government, sometimes they are privatized. Here in Frankfort, water and electricity are provided by the Frankfort Plant Board which we pay for directly to FPB each month. But all of the other services are provided by the city, which we pay for with taxes and fees.

Richard Rosen

Richard Rosen

