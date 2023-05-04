If one lives in a city there are certain basic services that are expected/required. These include clean water; reliable electricity; functioning sewers and waste treatment; fire, EMS, and police protection; usable roadways; and trash pickup.
Sometimes these services are provided by the city government, sometimes they are privatized. Here in Frankfort, water and electricity are provided by the Frankfort Plant Board which we pay for directly to FPB each month. But all of the other services are provided by the city, which we pay for with taxes and fees.
I was surprised to read in the April 29 State Journal that the city has decided to suspend indefinitely certain types of trash pickup, namely bulk items and yard waste. How can this be? We count on the city to do this. It is not rocket science. You need functioning equipment, employees to collect it, a landfill to dump it, and hopefully a composting facility and a means to recycle.
Somewhere the system is broken. Maybe spending priorities are out of whack and we have not maintained or replaced our collection equipment. Maybe we do not pay employees enough to hire or retain them. I don’t know the reasons. But what I do know is I expect my tax dollars to pay city staff to solve these problems. And I expect the city commission to oversee staff priorities so that basic services are maintained. Focus on need-to-haves before the want-to-haves.
As a responsible citizen, I try to do my part. I sort my trash into recyclables, compostables and garbage. I compost leaves, grass clippings and kitchen scraps, and use the compost in my garden. But there are things I will not compost — weeds, woody materials and certain plant foliage that could harbor fungus diseases. The city offers Yard Waste Wednesdays where you can somehow haul your own yard waste to a drop off location. But many people don’t own a truck or are not physically able to handle bulky yard waste.
I ask the city to properly prioritize what you do for the citizens of Frankfort. Basic services like occasional large item pick up and weekly yard waste pickup should be near the top. Please, fix this problem.
Richard Rosen is a Frankfort resident and philanthropist. He can be emailed at rrosen567@gmail.com.
