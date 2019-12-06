Frankfort is a thriving community. To continue to thrive, we must invest in the future. It would be utter folly to tear down the Broadway Bridge based on a recent engineering report without getting a second opinion. When Frankfort went through the strategic planning process last year, the Boston planning consultant said in a public meeting that it was a “no brainer” to restore the Broadway bridge as a pedestrian bridge because of its potential to add vitality to the riverfront.
I don’t question the technical details of the report. No doubt some of their findings have validity. But let’s examine a couple of things. What is the mission of the engineers? State engineers report to the boss and they will not get any trouble if they include in the report every slight hint of a problem. In fact, it exposes them to liability if they don't cover every potential problem — real or hypothetical.
They also work for the outgoing Bevin administration. The same administration that tore town our convention center and left us with a boxy heavily-guarded building, a pile of dirt and a vague plan for what might happen in the empty hole. By some magic this empty space and vague plan is going to save us?
Here is what should be done: Send city representatives to visit other cities that have restored bridges and look at the impact such a restoration has had on the city. Estimate the long-term economic and financial impact that a restored bridge in Frankfort would have on our riverfront. The city leaders should consult with engineers who have restored bridges. Hire contractors to cross examine those astronomical estimates in the state report and question whether there are alternatives to the costly repairs that the state alleges are necessary.
About a year ago I spoke to an engineer who has restored bridges around the country. That engineer told me that is quite common for the state to put outrageous figures on the cost of a restoration. This bridge specialist told me that she has completed restorations at a fraction of the original estimated costs. Frankfort is derelict in doing due diligence if we do not consult a bridge restoration specialist before destroying the bridge forever.
Recent city commissions have taken the attitude of duck and run if anyone proposes long term and expensive investments. We will remain a town in the last century if we continue to allow such reactionary leaders to determine our future. I suspect that there are few readers of this letter who paid cash for their first house. They likely saved for a down payment and then took a long term loan. By taking a long term view they ended up with transferable asset. We must take that same approach if want stay a vibrant, progressive city. It's time to invest in the future.
Don Stosberg, of Frankfort, can be reached at donstos@gmail.com.