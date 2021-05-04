I am writing to shed light on the misguided claims made against me by Joe Graviss and Grayson Vandegrift (“Guest columnists: GOP legislators shutting public out and public schools down,” April 23-25).
I want to preface my message by addressing the meritless claim that I did not read House Bill 312 before voting on it. This is simply not true. I take my role as your state representative very seriously and I do my best to thoughtfully consider every issue before the General Assembly.
Not only are these claims untrue, but Graviss and Vandegrift also misrepresent the purpose of HB 312 and HB 563. These measures are not new ideas presented during the 2021 legislative session; in fact, they have been mulled over for years. Graviss should know this since he served the 56th House District until his unsuccessful bid for the state Senate.
HB 312 was created to restore the balance of power to the legislative branch, just as the balance of power was restored in 1976 to the judicial branch when the Administrative Office of the Courts was created. This measure allows the Legislative Research Commission to have the final authority in determining open records requests to the legislature, just as the Administrative Office of the Courts decides open records requests to the judicial branch.
HB 312 does not stifle transparency in the legislative process. In fact, the Kentucky Press Association, the most ardent advocate for the open records and meetings laws, never opposed the bill!
Input from our constituents is a vital part of the legislative process, and we must do everything we can to continue to earn their trust and protect their personal information.
What kind of information am I talking about? For example, over the past year, legislators and their staff have received thousands of emails from constituents struggling with unanswered unemployment claims. These emails and conversations not only contain very personal pleas for help but personal information like a Social Security number or address. Under the provisions provided in HB 312, these conversations will continue to be confidential information.
Graviss and Vandegrift further their misguided claims when they talk about HB 563, a bill that expands education opportunities for Kentucky children. HB 563 allows SEEK funds to follow a student to other public school districts and requires public school districts to develop a plan for accepting non-district students.
It also creates Education Opportunity Accounts (EOA) to provide financial assistance to families at or below 175% of the federal poverty level. EOAs will distribute financial donations based on needs-based criteria. The EOA funds may be used for tutoring, technology, online learning programs, testing, therapy and several other resources to improve educational opportunities — including tuition to any Kentucky public school as well as private schools in counties with more than 90,000 people.
As we look toward a post-pandemic world, we must remain mindful of the impact of virtual school on a student’s future. The EOAs will benefit children and families who qualify and provide parents and guardians a historic opportunity to choose which school system best meets the needs of their children.
Of course Graviss and Vandegriff didn't mention the historic investments we made in education this session — including $140 million to finally fund full-day kindergarten, the highest SEEK funding level in history, and $1.15 billion to fully fund the actuarially required contribution to the Teachers Retirement System.
All told, 42% of our budget goes to educating Kentucky’s elementary, middle and high school students. Children are my priority and they will continue to be.
Rep. Dan Fister represents the state’s 56th House District, which is composed of Woodford County and a portion of Franklin and Fayette counties. He can be emailed at danfister56@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.