Given that recently published opinion columns included misinformation about economic development projects, I want to take this opportunity to present accurate information based on the current zoning maps and a timeline of planning commission meetings of record.
KCDC is committed to providing fair and accurate information to our community and we encourage The State Journal to hold its guest columnists to the same standard. It is imperative that citizens, leaders and decision-makers are girded in truth about the situation analysis and the benefits of development, especially during the comprehensive planning process. To that end, I would like to set the record straight.
In a guest column ("Guest columnist: Protecting the environment is always a good decision," July 13), Chris Schimmoeller incorrectly stated that, “only a third of the occupants of Industrial Parks 1 and 2 are industrial users.” In fact, the entirety of industrial parks 1 and 2 qualify as industrial users. We believe that Schimmoeller has confused the industrial parks with existing business parks that are located nearby. For example, in Industrial Park 1, Progress Drive and the adjacent stretch of Chenault Road are a business park; zoned Professional Office (PO), which is appropriate for the current occupants. The same applies to Democrat Drive and Mill Creek Park near Industrial Park 2. They are business parks and are not zoned industrial, thus not inhabited by industry.
And, while I would disagree with her inference that everyone wants an office job, I want to correct the reported numbers for industrial property in Franklin County.
The numbers actually reported were approximately 700 acres of industrial land in Franklin County that provides $3.7 million annually in property taxes (not including ad valorem or “barrel” taxes.) and hosts 4,500 jobs that generate $240 million in salaries and $2.4 million in occupational taxes to the city and county annually.
The facts are that on May 12, 2016, the planning commission held a public hearing related to a request by Buffalo Trace to rezone 294 acres at 1078 Lewis Ferry Road and 5701 U.S. 127 North from Agriculture (AG) to Industrial General (IG). On June 9, 2016, in a public meeting, they established three finding of facts and recommended approval of the zone change from AG to IG to the Franklin County Fiscal Court by a vote of 7-1. On July 14, 2016, the fiscal court, in a public meeting, had first reading of the ordinance related to the zone change and on Aug. 9, 2016, in a public meeting, approved the request from AG to IG by Ordinances 13 and 14.
On Feb. 13, 2017, Buffalo Trace submitted to the planning commission, in a public meeting, a development plan requesting consideration for Phase 1 of a bourbon warehouse development at the Lewis Ferry and U.S. 127 properties. By unanimous vote, it was approved, with six conditions that have since been satisfied.
All subsequent phases of the development in 2018 and 2019 were approved in a public meeting before the Planning Commission.
On Aug. 12, 2021, Buffalo Trace presented, again in a public hearing, a zone map amendment request from AG to IG for an additional 53½ acres adjacent to the previously mentioned Lewis Ferry/U.S. 127 properties. On Sept. 15, 2021, the planning commission, by unanimous vote, recommended the application to the fiscal court with two findings of fact, during a public meeting. On Oct. 14, 2021, the fiscal court held a first reading to amend zoning of 53½ acres from AG to IG. The second reading occurred on Nov. 19, 2021, at which time the court approved the zone change, from AG to IG, with a vote of 6-0. Both were public meetings.
KCDC keeps a vast library of the changes made by the planning commission as well as the voting records on each proposal presented to the fiscal court and city commission. We have access to updated zoning maps and, as expected from any economic development agency, we know the historical and current composition of all industrial parks. This institutional recollection of the facts is important to understand how Franklin County/Frankfort has arrived at its current inventory of available properties and to understand where the opportunities for growth exist. This information will be particularly vital in determining how to construct an effective comprehensive plan for years to come and I hope you will use our organization to help you remain informed about development issues in Franklin County.
Terri Bradshaw is the President/CEO of the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation, the Frankfort/Franklin County economic development agency that focuses on increasing employment opportunities, private sector capital investments and the local tax base while providing confidential services to assist new, expanding and relocating businesses. She can be emailed at terribradshaw@kycapitaldevelopment.com
Did I read the statement ; “ decision makers are girded in truth” written ? My opinion is that statement is meant as a logical fallacy that appeals to emotion ,also with a touch of the anecdotal fallacy of no compelling evidence? AND THATS WHY I THINK THIS PIECE IS UNDER OPINIONS . Once again this appears to be a denigration of the concerns of the good citizens of Franklin Co.
As always , with our Federal Government and American citizens investing $ Billions in fighting global warming and promoting renewable energy- this , my opinion, dinosaur of an organization ant it’s CEO , has completely ignored that issue.
