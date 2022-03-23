This is the last big week of individual work for the session. After this, it will be final haggling with the House and governor over what crosses the finish line.
We had a fantastic experience in the Old Capitol for a historical tribute day. The Old Capitol was used between 1830-1910. Our current constitution was written in 1891, so all 38 senators and 100 representatives used to work in those historic chambers. Our rows were slightly narrower, but seats and desks were about the same size as I am used to in our normal Capitol. The room was more horizontal and there was no need for a microphone since the room was so much smaller. Our clerks were not fully operational doing an all-manual process with no electronics, but it was fun to see everyone working almost like a reenactment. Yet, we work daily making history even though it does not have the ancient relic feel yet.
We have started passing a lot of bills each day. Some are small touches such as HB 91 and SB 163 helping military spouses and children, while others are heavy lifting such as HB 392 setting up a regulatory framework for solar farms. SCR 171 starts a study of nuclear energy. HB 321 restricts abortions from 20 weeks to 15 weeks. SB 140 allows patients to receive name-brand prescriptions without having to trial and error through generics known to be less effective. We also passed SB 113 to expand the operation of cosmetology and reduce training for hair styling-only services. HB 321 extends temporary car tags from 30 to 60 days before expiration.
The Senate passed an amendment I wrote to HB 121 to require school boards to provide a public comment period in each of their regular meetings.
A bill I co-sponsored and spoke frequently in favor of, SB 163, removed restrictions on criminal history for state education funding so that inmates and others can do their education in order to get themselves into a productive job and stay out of the justice system. I am very committed to making our inmates work, not sit around waiting for time to pass.
SB 4 sets up a central repository and reporting system for the Governor’s Executive Orders. While the Executive Journal does currently store this information, it is impossible to find what orders are in effect or which ones have expired. Under SB 4, all orders will expire after a governor leaves office, so there are no more lingering decades-old orders to hunt down from the library archives upon assuming an office (as was my experience when I worked there). It also will report orders to the legislative committees so we can receive public comments if necessary, in preparation for the following session when orders typically are either ratified or expire.
The final budget negotiations are in full swing at this point. I am working on many last-minute bills, and preparing for the final Election Integrity Tour 2.0 stop in Frankfort on Thursday, March 31. Visit www.restore.vote for details about the tour.
Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at Adrienne.Southworth@lrc.ky.gov or via text at 502-600-1547.
