On July 18, northern Kentucky law enforcement officials and county attorneys gathered at a press conference hosted by Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig to address the critical public safety situation prompted by the closing of the juvenile detention facility in Campbell County.

Since the state created the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in the mid-1990s and counties agreed to turn the responsibility of detaining youth over to the commonwealth, northern Kentucky has had a regional facility run by the state. At a time of record-high juvenile crime, including serious crimes, we are troubled by the state’s decision to close the Campbell County facility.

John Schickel

Sen. John Schickel

