As Kentucky and our nation cope with crisis, it is more important than ever to know that our elected representatives have our back and we have their ear.
The health and well-being of rural Kentuckians and the electric co-ops that serve them are inextricably linked, and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has the potential to be catastrophic. The sudden and extreme rise in Kentucky’s unemployment rate due to the pandemic lockdown of the state’s economy is not just a statistic to co-ops. These numbers represent the struggles of our neighbors, our co-op consumer-members.
Co-ops are grateful for the efforts of Kentucky’s congressional delegation and the Trump administration to consider these realities as they advance coronavirus relief legislation. In particular, I want to highlight the eagerness and diligence of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr to connect with our rural communities to ensure that legislation in Washington addresses real needs back home.
Leader McConnell, Rep. Barr and their respective staffs have stayed in regular contact with our co-ops, listening to the needs and concerns “on the ground” back home in Kentucky. These open lines of communication have helped them not only craft meaningful relief legislation, but also advocate for co-ops and local consumer-members as all of us worked to determine the most appropriate application of federal relief.
For instance, their quick action ensured the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration clarified the eligibility of Kentucky’s rural electric cooperatives for specific funding so that co-ops could best understand their options as they weathered substantial financial losses over the last few months.
As future recovery efforts take shape, we look forward to continuing to work with our elected officials on proposals that ensure electric co-ops have the flexibility and financial relief they need to ensure the delivery of affordable, reliable electricity. From increasing federal assistance for utility payments to supporting high-quality broadband in rural America, the commonwealth’s electric cooperatives stand ready to support bipartisan solutions for the communities we serve.
COVID-19 has turned life upside down for many Kentuckians. As not-for-profit electric co-ops, we’re proud to work with elected officials to ensure we can responsibly serve our neighbors today and as our economy reopens, in the days, weeks and months to come.
Chris Perry is president and CEO of the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. He can be emailed at cperry@kyelectric.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.