Making their second appearance, here are the Kentucky Open Government Coalition’s Giblet Awards — State University Edition.
We begin with the most recent and inexplicable university "solution" to serious classroom safety concerns raised by an associate professor who sought to back up her claims using the open records law.
On Nov. 23, the Richmond Register published a little noticed article about Dr. Lisa Gannoe, an associate professor at Eastern Kentucky University who “claims university officials fostered a hostile work environment and retaliated against her . . . after she complained about a lack of action regarding classroom safety complaints.”
The Register gave EKU officials an opportunity to respond to Gannoe's allegations. The university did so by offering general assurances that it "takes all reports of possible workplace concerns seriously, including reports of retaliation, and makes every effort to respond to such reports as quickly as possible." It referred the Register to a university policy.
The Richmond Register describes Gannoe's unsuccessful pursuit — through all legally available means — of a resolution to a classroom challenge posed by a volatile and disruptive student.
Among the legally available mechanisms she employed, Gannoe submitted an open records request to EKU for evaluative comment sheets prepared by students in the class. She appealed the university's partial denial of her request to the Kentucky Attorney General — who added insult to injury by affirming EKU's partial denial.
Gannoe was thereafter "rewarded" for her efforts by EKU officials who accused her of violating the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act by appealing its open records denial to the Attorney General.
The Attorney General declined to review the university's FERPA protection claim — neither confirming nor refuting it.
"The disclosure of FERPA-protected information in a public document alone was sufficient to warrant termination." Gannoe was nevertheless admonished.
Gannoe's status -- and her questions about EKU's handling of her classroom safety concerns -- remain unresolved.
On the "lighter" side, WKUHerald.com reported on November 7 that Western Kentucky University had invoked the exception to the open records law for proprietary records/trade secrets — confidentially disclosed to a public agency and generally recognized as confidential or proprietary — to partially deny the newspaper's request for the $130,000 contract with NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal for DJ services at an Oct. 21 pregame concert.
What highly sensitive contract provision did WKU withhold?
“The hospitality section of O’Neal’s personal appearance contract."
University officials claimed such information — whatever it encompassed in general (and we are left to wonder) — is "considered proprietary and is redacted pursuant to KRS 61.878(1)(c) [sic]."
Let's be clear. We are not talking about a request for records identifying, let’s say, the “11 herbs and spices" used in preparing the fried chicken but the presence of fried chicken on the backstage buffet.
So did the newspaper. It has appealed WKU's partial denial of its request to the Kentucky Attorney General.
In October, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office determined that the University of Kentucky — fresh on the heels of a strongly worded Kentucky Supreme Court opinion admonishing the university for its “wholly inadequate” denial of an open records request — violated the open records law by ignoring part of an open records request for “e-mails and text messages exchanged by the head coach or associate head coach of the university’s football program and two individuals identified by name and believed to be Joe and Kelly Craft" and tweets/retweets on official accounts “that identified a named person believed to be Kelly Craft." The attorney general also determined that UK subverted the intent of the open records law by conditioning it’s response on a demand that the requester narrow her request.
Ignoring the "stinging rebuke by the Kentucky Supreme Court in a case where the university tried to use educational privacy statutes to impede the public from understanding severe allegations of misconduct against university employees," Kentucky’s flagship university proved, once again, that it "is a slow learner."
Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver, a member of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached at missbhaver@gmail.com
