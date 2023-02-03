Kentucky will once again be thrust into the spotlight on Feb. 24. On this day moviegoers nationwide will be able to feast their eyes on the glorious interpretation of what might have happened in 1985 when a North American Black Bear stumbled upon 75 pounds of cocaine and decided to eat every last bundled package. If someone grew up west of the Mississippi River, there’s a good chance they never heard this fabled story. As for kids growing up in Kentucky and hearing murmurs of "The Bluegrass Conspiracy," the thought of a drug crazed black bear was normal and utterly amusing for some odd reason. 

The Hollywood movie being released in late February is being marketed as “horror/comedy.” Those categories might sound like a strange combination but will undoubtedly include a sizable amount of gore and hysterically bad dialogue, all centered around a hopped-up apex predator. From the outside looking in, I’m anticipating the mashup to be somewhere between "Jaws" meets "Dumb and Dumber."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription