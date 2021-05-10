Competition does funny things to people.
It adds fire to athletes and pushes coaches to have better schemes and strategies. Competition drives schools to achieve relevancy.
On the other edge of the sword, it has the tendency to make black and white lines look gray. The “ends justify the means” approach becomes accepted in order to maintain superiority over rivals. In the lucrative world of college sports, approaches change, but advantage will always rule.
Our country is undergoing a transformation to the definition of amateurism. Legislation in support of the player's name, image and likeness (NIL) is spreading like wildfire.
The premise to this movement is that beyond scholarship dollars, players would be able to profit while still in school from private contracts and endorsements. Athletes would be able to hire an agent to negotiate deals and reap lucrative opportunities while pursuing their degree, something previously banned by the NCAA.
Eleven states have signed this legislation into law. Two more (Georgia and South Carolina) are only waiting for their governor’s signature. This law goes into effect on July 1 for Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and New Mexico.
As states continue charging forward like the land rush of 1889, the NCAA is slow-walking a determination on how to proceed. Many believe it will eventually concede to this movement, but want a blanketed approach versus state legislation (which is only achievable through Congress).
This movement, while cloaked in compassion toward underappreciated athletes, is drenched in contempt for amateurism. The shadowy figures universities rely on for deep pockets and discretion can now step forward and proudly wear that badge. Programs wanting the best talent will put the dollars down to get them, and utilize a farcical private contract to wash their hands.
Based on shoe companies’ dealings with high school athletes, it should be no surprise that the entire collegiate system remains compromised. NIL is now taking away the whispered nature of recruiting and putting it front and center.
Politicians have ceased to hide their motive for these monumental changes, remain competitive and lure the best athletes to their state’s schools. According to the Texas Tribune, Texas Sen. Brandon Creighton, who authored his state’s bill, said, “Allowing athletes to enter into these contracts would maintain recruiting competition for universities in the state as they wait for the NCAA or the federal government to approve national rules governing the issue.”
If you think Texas is going to play little brother to Oklahoma or Louisiana, think again.
Recruiting aside, this new law will have limited impact for true change involving all student-athletes. The country’s premier athletes playing conventional sports will receive the lion’s share of endorsements. Beginning with players associated with basketball’s McDonald’s All-Americans or football’s Gatorade National players, money will flow to players contributing hype and potential to a program.
This hype is what sells season tickets. Universities will be eager to help broker meetings between marketing firms and their talent-rich teenagers. Players with massive amounts of social media followers will also be ripe for the picking.
Politicians should cease their overarching lie to the public about supporting the struggling student-athlete while a coach or school makes millions. Those peddling this legislation know that a successful sporting team drives increased revenue opportunities across the state. High tide raises all ships, as the saying goes. To entangle this narrative about supporting all student-athletes is insincere and offensive.
The NCAA increasingly finds itself of little use. Because of its unwillingness to adopt a comprehensive plan in the infancy stage of the NIL political movement, it now finds itself forced to tackle this unstoppable train from behind.
College sports is heading into the Wild West of recruiting and student-athletes are about to embark on an unparalleled journey of deal-making. Talented teenagers are about to receive a pragmatic education as they legally sign on dotted lines.
Jim Jackson works in the bourbon industry and resides in Frankfort with his family. He can be emailed at jackson.m.jim@gmail.com
