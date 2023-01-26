Frankfort, let’s welcome James Comer to our town. You haven’t heard of him? He’s our new Congressman, just reelected. You don’t recall his campaigning here? You don’t know what he stands for? You know he’s from Western Kentucky. What’s he doing being our Congressman here in Central Kentucky? Forward Kentucky dubs him “Gerrymander Jaimie Comer,” if that gives you an idea.
Our hometown paper doesn’t cover him much, but Fox News certainly does. He appears to have become a favorite on Fox News since the mid-term elections. He doesn’t seem to want to appear in Frankfort, but perhaps that’s because he’s so busy appearing on Fox.
We need to know more about our new Congressman, so here’s an idea. Why don’t we crowdfund information about him, just so we can become more educated. I know there are lots of interested people in Frankfort, people who also research and write well. When you have information on our new Congressman, I hope you’ll send a letter to the editor of The State Journal. Sort of as a public service.
Let’s get started with one interesting tidbit. You will recall that former President Donald Trump took a whole slew of highly classified documents to Mara Lago and then refused to turn them back to the National Archives. He said that they weren’t really classified because he had “unclassified them just by thinking of it.” The Justice Department had to prepare a petition for a search warrant to try to get them back, and a federal judge agreed and signed a search warrant. The search warrant was executed legally and many — but not most — of the missing documents were recovered.
Our new Congressman thought it was awful for Trump’s property to be searched pursuant to a search warrant. According to a Newsmax article of Aug. 31, "This is terrible," Comer told Prime News with Jenn Pellegrino. "This is the deep state at its worst, and something's going to have to be done about it.” He went on, “We're supposed to have oversight over the National Archives," Comer said. "No government bureaucracy should have the authority to be able to send in an FBI team to raid anyone, especially the former president … We are the United States."
Fair enough. His position is that he doesn’t like the seizure of classified documents that have been retained by an ex-president, even those legally seized pursuant to a search warrant.
But wait, a week ago, Rep. James Comer requested the National Archives and the White House Counsel’s Office for correspondence about Biden’s “failure to return highly classified records from his time as vice president.”
Earlier this month on CNN Representative Comer said that “… we just want equal treatment here with respect to how both former President (Donald) Trump and current President Biden are being treated with the document issue.”
Reveal yourself, Congressman? We the people of Frankfort want to know. Is obtaining the classified records of an ex-President “the deep state at its worst,” or does a president have an obligation to return classified records? Which was worse, an ex-president refusing to turn over classified documents to the National Archives or a current president turning over classified documents to the National Archives when they are discovered?
Or does it depend upon the political party of the person retaining the records?
Which is it? And now that he is so concerned about classified documents, will he as the new Chair of the House Oversight Committee investigate Trump’s refusal to turn them over?
More to come, as our Congressman is warming to appearing regularly on Fox News and his new role as Chairman of the “Republican Oversight Committee of a Democratic Administration.”
