Frankfort, let’s welcome James Comer to our town. You haven’t heard of him? He’s our new Congressman, just reelected. You don’t recall his campaigning here? You don’t know what he stands for? You know he’s from Western Kentucky. What’s he doing being our Congressman here in Central Kentucky? Forward Kentucky dubs him “Gerrymander Jaimie Comer,” if that gives you an idea.  

Our hometown paper doesn’t cover him much, but Fox News certainly does. He appears to have become a favorite on Fox News since the mid-term elections. He doesn’t seem to want to appear in Frankfort, but perhaps that’s because he’s so busy appearing on Fox.

Ernie Lewis.jpg

Ernie Lewis

