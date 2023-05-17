When Congressman James Comer left his seat in the statehouse (the seat I held through last year) to serve Kentucky in Washington, D.C., he promised he would hold the capital swamp creatures’ feet to the fire and ensure they begin working for us, not against us. He promised he would do everything in his power to make them good stewards of Kentuckians’ taxpayer dollars and that they would only intervene in our affairs when the public interest demands it.

Bart Rowland

Bart Rowland

While we believed him when we elected him, he’s now exceeded all reasonable expectations. The Western Kentucky University graduate, who now chairs the powerful House Oversight Committee, has slowly but surely matured into one of the most effective legislators in this commonwealth’s history.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription