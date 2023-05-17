When Congressman James Comer left his seat in the statehouse (the seat I held through last year) to serve Kentucky in Washington, D.C., he promised he would hold the capital swamp creatures’ feet to the fire and ensure they begin working for us, not against us. He promised he would do everything in his power to make them good stewards of Kentuckians’ taxpayer dollars and that they would only intervene in our affairs when the public interest demands it.
While we believed him when we elected him, he’s now exceeded all reasonable expectations. The Western Kentucky University graduate, who now chairs the powerful House Oversight Committee, has slowly but surely matured into one of the most effective legislators in this commonwealth’s history.
Days ago, Rep. Comer singlehandedly changed government policy and saved Kentucky’s taxpayers incalculable sums of money by forcing federal workers to return to work.
The Office of Personnel Management, which manages most of the federal government’s workforce, hasn’t mandated that the 2 million-plus unelected bureaucrats return to work since telecommunicating began during the COVID pandemic. Rampant waste and inefficiency have transpired as a result.
While many have complained about OPM’s failure to adequately serve the taxpayers who fund it, it was Comer who succeeded in getting the Biden administration to reverse course. After pressuring the White House by holding an OPM hearing and demanding documents related to OPM’s shortcomings, the administration quickly issued an April memo demanding that most federal employees return to the office.
But Comer isn’t finished; he’s just begun. He’s also going after OPM for wasting up to $1 billion of our hard-earned dollars a year on fraudulent benefit payments. He seems hellbent on putting much of the OPM’s functions into more competent private hands.
Comer isn’t just stopping federal bureaucrats from wasting Kentuckians’ time and money post-COVID. He’s also preventing them from taking away more of their freedoms and liberties.
After watching his constituents protest these swamp’s implementation of endless business closures and public health mandates on this state without any scientific backing during the pandemic, Comer has started quietly building a congressional pressure wall to stop this from ever happening again.
In March, he started this important task by sending a letter to the Food and Drug Administration urging it to stop implementing mandates based on “political concerns rather than scientific evidence."
The most recent example of this is the FDA’s proposed rule that if finalized would prohibit many Kentuckians from smoking the flavored cigars (including flavored premium cigars) that they love at the Kentucky Derby. It did so on the basis of curbing youth usage of these products even though the current youth usage data clearly shows that minors want nothing to do with cigars.
In his letter to the FDA, Comer mentioned that even the Reagan-Udall Foundation — which Congress created years ago to work with the agency — has found that the agency is making declarations without any scientific backing. As such, he’s demanding the FDA provide his committee with all the relevant internal documents and communications it has related to its decision-making.
The last time Comer sent a letter like this (where he demanded federal employees return to work), he got what he wanted just weeks later. So it’s fair to assume that his most recent one will be equally effective in scaring the FDA into becoming more accountable and sensitive to the residents of this commonwealth’s needs and rights.
Few representatives in our states’ history have ever been as effective at legislating our needs into action as Rep. Comer has been since taking over the House Oversight Committee. I am so proud to have him representing me in the U.S. Congress, and you should be, too.
With leaders like this in Washington, our state will never have to worry about their taxpayer dollars going to waste — or against their interests — ever again. That’s a blessing that most states don’t have, and for that, we should all be grateful.
Bart Rowland served as an elected representative in the Kentucky statehouse from 2012-2023. He lives in Tompkinsville. He can be emailed through Tyler Glick attyler@glickstrategies.com
