The build-up has been repetitive and alarming. Frankfort’s Congressman, James Comer (R- Tompkinsville) has been absolutely giddy appearing on right-wing news sites vilifying Joe Biden and his family. He beats the drum about the “Biden Crime Family.” For months he has been promising solid evidence of graft, bribery and influence peddling. We’re still waiting.
In the midst of these wild accusations, Hunter Biden was indicted by a grand jury prosecuted by the DOJ. He agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willfully failing to pay federal taxes. The plea deal was for a sentence of diversion. A gun charge was dropped.
Comer was apoplectic. In a statement reported in “The Hill” on June 20, Comer said, “Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son, Hunter, reveal a two-tiered system of justice … Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.” Comer did not mention that the federal prosecutor in the case, David Weiss, was appointed to his position by former President Donald Trump. Nor did he mention that the plea deal came at the end of a five-year investigation.
I happen to agree with Comer about a two-tiered system of justice. But he has the tiers all wrong. Rather than the Biden family vs. everyone else, perhaps he should look at the system of justice that favors the wealthy and privileged vs. the poor and persons of color.
What is Comer really up to? Comer unknowingly told the truth about his continued battering of the President’s son. “Mediaite,” a website focusing on politics and the media, published an article on May 22 reporting as follows: “House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News on Monday morning that he believes his investigation into the Biden family has helped former President Donald Trump’s electoral fortunes … ‘So do you think that because of your investigation, that is what’s moved this needle with the media?’ Ashley Strohmier asked. ‘Absolutely. Absolutely. There’s no question. You look at the polling and right now Donald Trump is seven points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward. Joe Biden is trending downward,’ replied Comer, adding: ‘And I believe that the media is looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing that the American people are keeping up with our investigation and they realize something’s wrong here.’”
Comer’s antics are not playing well in national media. In a May 22 article in the Washington Post, Paul Waldman referred to Comer’s “modus operandi,” that being “… to take some piece of circumstantial evidence that might suggest something suspicious, then declare confidently that it is proof of a terrible crime. He recently released a memo laying out business interests various members of the president’s family have in foreign countries, the point supposedly being that they constitute a global bribery scheme. Other Republican members of Congress regularly refer to the ‘Biden Crime Family.’ Yet when he’s asked if he has any evidence that the president was involved in his family members’ businesses, got money from them or took any official action that might have been corrupt, Comer’s response is that while he has no such evidence, he just knows it must be true. ‘We believe that there was a return on the investment,’ he’ll say, or ‘We believe that the president has been involved in this from the very beginning, obviously.’"
Closer to home, Comer is being criticized for making wild allegations with little to no proof. In the June 8 Kentucky Lantern, Vanessa Gallman’s article featured this headline: “James Comer is making it hard to take him seriously. Extreme partisanship, muddled messages mar what could be Kentuckian’s moment.”She goes on. “Kentucky Congressman James Comer has had so many embarrassing media interviews about his House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the so-called ‘Biden crime family.’” Gallman complains that Comer “outlines an elaborate international bribery scheme yet admits he doesn’t have the facts to back it up. He calls out ‘suspicious activities’ but acknowledges they may not be crimes. His informants and whistleblowers suddenly disappear. And he gleefully credits the committee’s work for boosting Donald Trump’s poll numbers, then says he wasn’t referring to Trump at all.”
Comer has been eager to trumpet his wild accusations on Fox News. That backfired recently in an interview with Steve Doocy. Gallman notes: “Even conservative media have become frustrated with his muddled pronouncements and lack of real progress. Fox News host Steve Doocy last month challenged his allegation of President Biden influence peddling while vice president. ‘You don’t actually have any facts to that point,’ Doocy told him. ‘There’s no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.’”
And all the while this has been going on, Comer has been silent about issues important to his constituents. In a May 11 article in The Lantern, Kay Tillow said,“we are respectfully asking Rep. Comer to hold a hearing, do an investigation, fulfill the oversight committee’s purpose, and put an end to the abuse of our seniors, the disabled and the public treasury. On April 22, we wrote to him asking for help in this struggle to stop the plunder of Medicare and protect it from privatization.”
