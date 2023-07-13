The build-up has been repetitive and alarming. Frankfort’s Congressman, James Comer (R- Tompkinsville) has been absolutely giddy appearing on right-wing news sites vilifying Joe Biden and his family. He beats the drum about the “Biden Crime Family.” For months he has been promising solid evidence of graft, bribery and influence peddling. We’re still waiting. 

In the midst of these wild accusations, Hunter Biden was indicted by a grand jury prosecuted by the DOJ. He agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willfully failing to pay federal taxes. The plea deal was for a sentence of diversion. A gun charge was dropped. 

Ernie Lewis.jpg

Ernie Lewis

