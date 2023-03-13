If you turned on the news in the last month, you would be hard pressed to not see the face of Kentucky Congressman James Comer. In his new role as Chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, his emphasis on investigating the Biden administration’s failures has caught the attention of the American public. For so many Republicans, this investigation feels long overdue, and the media attention is undeniably warranted. Yet, holding Biden accountable may not be the only important investigation that Kentucky’s Congressman will lead and make Kentucky proud.
For those unfamiliar, the Chairman of the Oversight Committee holds a unique position in Washington. His committee, with a fortified staff, can issue subpoenas, a critical part of any investigation. This subpoena power, along with a full team tasked with gathering evidence, makes the Chair of the Oversight Committee a coveted seat. Folks like Dr. Anthony Fauci who at times has avoided public hearings in the House since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, can now be compelled to step in front of the American public and testify. Comer has already said he will investigate COVID-19’s origin, the pandemic spending and much more. Issues that our friends on the left all too often have ignored or floundered on.
But even as Comer joins media all over the country to discuss the Biden investigation, there are so many other critically important scandals he can uncover. Just last year, while still in the minority, Comer was a part of an investigation into McKinsey and Company, a multi-billion-dollar consulting firm with ties to the Pentagon and the Communist Party of China. It’s companies like McKinsey, who use the same influence peddling as the Bidens to get sweetheart contracts on the taxpayers’ dimes. These same companies bragged about “turbocharging” the sale of opioids, and yet still today receive taxpayer funding. They paid out nearly $600 million in damages for their opioid work, which barely scratched the surface.
McKinsey is just one example of the many swamp companies that use their friends to hide their clear conflicts of interests. They callously turn a profit off our pain. Do we really want any company advising the Defense Department at the same time they are working with our enemies in China? The Biden Crime family saga will be perhaps the most talked about investigation over the next few years, but bringing down the swamp companies like McKinsey will be some of the best work Comer can do.
With the knowledge, experience and down right go-get-it Kentucky attitude, Comer is set to flip the Swamp on its head with his new role. He is ready to expose the waste, fraud and abuse all too common in Washington. Folks on both sides of the aisle are sick and tired of the well-connected abusing our government. From McKinsey, to the companies who took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, to the scandals and friendly favors dealt out in unemployment systems like Kentucky’s — it is time to clean it all up. Comer may not be able to rid our nation’s capital of all bad actors, but he is off to a great start.
Dwight Williams is the chair of the Henderson County Republican Party. He can be emailed through Kevin Grout at kevin@runswitchpr.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Poor ol’ Dwight is all et’ up with his conspiracy theories and cognitive bias - tisn’t’ he ? That’s a dog gone dogmatic speech he wrote !? To me it’s more like the Repug’s in Washingtons congress have let out a cage full of feral monkeys in this “ oversite “ committee? Or maybe a bunch of Dr Jekyll’s and Mr Hyde’s ? Nope ,I’m staying with the feral monkeys! It’s a shame there’s not a pill for those with that type of thinking like the Republicans that threatens our democracy . Did I here that Fox News was getting sued for propaganda? A $ Billion plus ! Did Rupert Murdoch acknowledge that’s true about propaganda?
In my humble opinion, James Coomer is a buffoon and makes all of Kentucky look like idiots.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.