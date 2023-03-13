If you turned on the news in the last month, you would be hard pressed to not see the face of Kentucky Congressman James Comer. In his new role as Chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, his emphasis on investigating the Biden administration’s failures has caught the attention of the American public. For so many Republicans, this investigation feels long overdue, and the media attention is undeniably warranted. Yet, holding Biden accountable may not be the only important investigation that Kentucky’s Congressman will lead and make Kentucky proud.

Dwight Williams

For those unfamiliar, the Chairman of the Oversight Committee holds a unique position in Washington. His committee, with a fortified staff, can issue subpoenas, a critical part of any investigation. This subpoena power, along with a full team tasked with gathering evidence, makes the Chair of the Oversight Committee a coveted seat. Folks like Dr. Anthony Fauci who at times has avoided public hearings in the House since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, can now be compelled to step in front of the American public and testify. Comer has already said he will investigate COVID-19’s origin, the pandemic spending and much more. Issues that our friends on the left all too often have ignored or floundered on.

