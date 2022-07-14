Recently I was delving into this P&Z labyrinth in preparation for my participation in the redo of the comprehensive plan.
It appears that there are some basic questions about how this Buffalo Trace rezoning thing has been done in the recent past, which I am unaware of anybody considering.
I wondered, did Buffalo Trace get a zoning change on the old Dobner property to build all of those warehouses on the bluff overlooking the distillery? My research indicates that it did, but certainly not in a very transparent manner.
I don’t recall reading about them doing it, as it seemed that they just start building and then the next time I looked, the red behemoths were there. This construction process was hidden on top of the hill and behind the trees until recently.
But how was BT able to get this zoning changed to “Commercial”, instead of “Industrial,” and then build all these warehouses upwind of a major elementary school and dense subdivision, with the full assistance of the P&Z board?
How does this impact BT’s future ambitions since they were able to pull this off with the full assistance of the P&Z board, apparently because they already owned the property?
I do not have any unrealistic expectations that revealing any of this in of itself, will be a game changer. At best, it potentially could be a few tiny cuts in the death of the current acquisition and rezoning fight.
While I was studying the maps, it was evident just how close in proximity that the Dobner farm’s new warehouses were to the school, the neighborhoods, my ex-wive’s house on Manley Leestown Road, and the property across the road (U.S. 127 North) that BT wants to rezone and develop in like manner.
Their plan will result in this relatively compact area that is a major stationary source of airborne ethanol, and therefore, the associated whiskey fungus. Elkhorn Creek is far less impacted by this huge source than the school and neighborhoods downwind.
As a former enforcement agent with the Division for Air Quality, it is my opinion that if any other regulated industry was producing this same stuff that close upwind to a school and neighborhoods, it would be subject to the scrutiny of the state’s permitting process. In that case, would these same proponents be turning a blind eye like they are here?
This is also about the incompatible land uses that our P&Z code is supposed to be protecting us from. There is a huge difference in the compatibility of a residential area located adjacent to a commercial (retail and office) domain and the incompatibility of an industrial (manufacturing and production) site.
Basic planning and zoning is supposed to encompass even something as seemingly inconsequential as aesthetics! At its least offensive component, black whiskey mold impacts aesthetics, and it ratchets up from there exponentially.
Where was our P&Z board when this obvious incompatibility in land use came across their desk? Why did they allow the change to “commercial,” instead of the ostensible “industrial” use? Even BT admits that their industrial process requires an Industrial zoning designation in its most recent attempt to obtain zoning?
The truth of the matter is that commercial designations do not send up the same red flags as industrial, when determining compatibility with residential districts. Is that why they did what they did in an a less than fully transparent manner? The skeptic in me says yes.
If not P&Z, who in the heck was protecting the interest of the people that live out there, much less the children that go to school there?”
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.
