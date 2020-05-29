I came to the Frankfort City Commission from the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association. In my tenure as president, I quickly realized the importance of all our neighborhoods to the overall health of our community.
Healthy neighborhoods are the building blocks of a strong and vibrant community. When facing an issue, it is important to consider the consequences of these actions to our fellow citizens in the affected area.
My defense of Tanglewood residents in their action against the Frankfort Plant Board stems from my commitment to neighborhoods. I have consistently defended neighborhoods in my two terms on the Board of Commissioners.
The latest assault on neighborhoods comes from the relentless effort by some to place mountain bike paths on Fort Hill’s historic grounds adjacent to the Blanton Acres, Thornhill and Holmes Street residential areas. These neighborhoods have registered adamant objections to the proposed mountain bike path development.
Access to the park and parking of vehicles is a tremendous burden to the folks residing here. Make no mistake, this is an assault on a residential neighborhood.
Some have portrayed this issue as simply one of being for, or against, bike paths; but it is much more complicated. There are a variety of interests, motivations and procedural missteps at play.
While I appreciate the desire of those looking for expanded recreational opportunities for their families, of more concern is the use of city parks as part of private enterprise. Private businesses should not be allowed to damage property values of citizens or inconvenience their normal ingress and egress.
The city developed first-class mountain bike paths at Capitol View Park some years ago to provide opportunities for bike enthusiasts.
Leslie Morris Park is essentially a nature preserve; allowing it to be exploited and monetized is not in the interest of the common good. The city should slowly determine the best use of this property for all its citizens and not lose out on valuable grant monies available from thorough archaeological investigation.
There is great progress afoot in our city. The city commission has allocated millions of dollars for several transformational projects that will provide entertainment and recreational opportunities for citizens.
Leslie Morris Park provides the lone opportunity for citizens to reflect on our critical role in state and national events in a natural setting. We need not turn our back on our history; it is the only one we have.
Scott Tippett is a Frankfort city commissioner. His email address is rscotttippett@gmail.com.
" of more concern is the use of City parks as part of private enterprises " say Tippett? Wow! That's a stretch of a conjecture if there's ever been one! He's the King of conjecturing!
