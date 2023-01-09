This year’s elections will determine whether Gov. Andy Beshear gave his final State of the Commonwealth speech on Wednesday.
Regardless, Kentucky’s economy will likely continue its current pro-growth trajectory if the General Assembly persists in implementing the type of fiscally responsible policies Beshear enthusiastically vetoes then later claims the fruit they bear as his successes.
“With the books closed on 2022, I can announce we’ve now secured the best two-year period for economic growth in state history,” Beshear rightly reported in his speech.
There’s no doubt it’s been a prosperous stretch for the state — 800 new relocation or expansion projects promising more than 40,000 new jobs and $24 billion in new investment.
But, would Beshear, had he been governor in 2017, have signed House Bill 1 making Kentucky a right-to-work state?
Not only would he have not signed it, but — based on his present treatment of a myriad of economically competitive policies — he would have vetoed it and actively campaigned against individual workers being free to not pay union dues without losing their jobs.
Yet, as we have often emphasized in this space, becoming a right-to-work state along with lower taxes, less government spending, pension and education reform, will attract employers — including the manufacturers we now see arriving — who increasingly find themselves looking to leave states with policies that are eroding liberties while making the cost of doing business climb ever higher.
Ironically, that record economic growth Beshear claimed wouldn’t have happened had his big-spending and even-bigger-government mindset prevailed.
Just as ironic, proof of that statement is found in his reporting — we’ve had the best two-year period for economic development, job growth, budget surpluses and “the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.” But it’s all happened because voters increasingly choose candidates favoring economic freedom while obviously moving away from the governor’s favored approach of progressive redistribution.
A post-Christmas pre-New Year’s Day press release from the governor’s office claimed “he will preside over the four highest years of state budget surpluses in the commonwealth’s history.”
Laying aside for a moment the fact that it’s the legislature that “presides” over the budget process determining how tax dollars get spent, let’s give Beshear some political due.
It’s all very Clintonesque in the sense that the former president opposed welfare reform legislation before it grew legs in the Republican Congress. So, Clinton made welfare reform the center — and a winning issue — in his reelection campaign, and has succeeded in embedding it into his political legacy.
But don’t mistake Beshear’s political prowess for strong principles which produce the increased opportunity we’re witnessing.
As another famous president who from beyond is cheering the Kentucky legislature’s march toward more economic freedom once quipped, while — as we give credit where it’s due — paraphrasing Ralph Waldo Emerson: “There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.”
It’s more about what happens next.
While Kentucky has taken some long strides, much remains to be done before we reach the mountain top.
November’s election bodes well that Kentucky will continue to experience the kind of growth Beshear likes to trumpet after the fact while opposing in real time those policies producing it.
More principled and fiscally conservative policymakers fill General Assembly seats than perhaps ever before. They can — and should — sufficiently frustrate Beshear’s desire to stop policies that reduce tax burdens, deny parents school choice and use our historically large budget reserves as government slush funds, which he — again and super-ironically — has trumpeted as being the strongest in our state’s history even while proposing spending that fund down as quickly as lawmakers built it up during the past two years.
Those policies — rather than the governor’s petty politics — will make the biggest difference in making Kentucky fully competitive again.
Jim Waters is president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, a free-market think tank. He can be emailed at jwaters@freedomkentucky.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.