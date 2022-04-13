I read the State Journal article (“Dig in: Reforest Frankfort returns April 2,” March 20) about Frankfort Parks and Recreation Supervisor Alex Cunningham’s program of Reforest Frankfort, and it’s likely the best article that has been published for awhile — besides the ones published about Chris Schimmoeller, who is one of the hardest working, “hands on” advocates for our environment and cleaning it up for our children’s future.
Cunningham and Schimmoeller are the kind of “logical thinkers“ that can orchestrate hands on events that help our natural environment. We can use more like them. These kind of people can see what’s necessary for improving our natural environment.
Add Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens in that group too. I hear nothing but good things about his accomplishments with the Frankfort parks. The parks system is one of the “gemstones” of Frankfort or it can be described as the backbone of Frankfort for the families living here, enjoying themselves at the parks.
Our community would do well with a whole lot more like Pickens, Cunningham and Schimmoeller — the thinking kind of people working for our natural environment — also working in our local governments. We need these thinking kind elected to serve as leaders for the citizens in our community and the environmental future of our children.
I’d like to believe that all logical thinkers would have the ability to comprehend what’s good for our local governments to hire experts in environmental studies and sustainability sciences to examine and explain the interactions between humans and our natural environment and also the detrimental harm humans are inflicting to our natural world.
The sad part is there are no experts in environmental studies and sustainability science in our local governments.
Right now, we need them the most.
Why right now? Because of the man made-attack on our natural environment by development, deforestation, destruction of green space and uncontrolled urban sprawl is taking away the future for a clean planet from our children .
It’s called capitalistic greed.
I’d like to encourage ALL logical thinkers that are helping to ensure a natural, clean, green environment for our children to speak out for green, economic sustainability for our society, community and planet.
Take Cunningham for example. I’d bet her insight goes further than the incredible, time consuming task that she accomplished of bringing together these volunteers, forestry department, Kentucky State University and the civic groups to Reforest Frankfort. She saw that trees got planted, knowing that they will provide oxygen, improve air quality, conserve water, preserve soil, support wildlife — and that adds up to making our climate better.
That’s what logical thinkers are capable of. That’s the kind of insight necessary in today’s world to lead for the future of our children.
Our little children are too young to advocate for a clean, green future and for their right to exist.
Our society and community should seek the kind of big people thinkers. We together have to advocate for children’s future — now.
Richard Jones is a fifth generation farmer in Franklin County. With his two sons, he operates the family business — Happy Jack Pumpkin and Produce Farm. He can be emailed at rwjhappy@gmail.com
