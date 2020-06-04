Our world, nation and commonwealth are experiencing an unprecedented pandemic disaster. The citizens of our city and county have not been exempted from this horror. We have seen lives lost, many are still ill, businesses are closed, industries are failing, and jobs have been terminated. Many are scared and not sure how to combat this difficult situation.
Every aspect of life has been impacted, including our city, county and state governments, housing, family finances, medical entities and all levels of academia. We must lay partisan politics aside to be successful. I believe Gov. Andy Beshear should be recognized for encouraging us that we “Can Be A Team and Are All In This Together.”
Allow me to acknowledge examples of how members of this community and others took action in our educational dilemma. In both Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools, educational leaders have made decisions with the best interests of students and staff in mind.
The pandemic forced schools to close to in-person contact and instruction for the remainder of the school year. In addition, day care centers and many other businesses were closed, causing stress on parents and the economy in general. Our local school districts had to react quickly to these problems.
For Franklin County Schools, a decision that was made by the board of education in 2016 has paid off significantly during this time of crisis. The board approved the “One To World” program, which provided Chromebooks to all middle and high school students. This significant investment, combined with an investment in training for staff on digital curriculum and distance learning initiatives, has helped FCS teachers and students navigate these uncharted waters very successfully.
The NTI days, using digital learning, were not new to our students, and our students and staff did a great job during this difficult time. Kudos to the FCS Board of Education for their forward thinking in 2016!
Allow me to also recognize how the community stepped up to help our Class of 2020. Our seniors faced numerous obstacles during this time of crisis. They missed out on spending their last nine weeks with their friends and teachers, missed out on many senior traditions, and missed out on spring sports and activities. Then they were told there would be no in-person graduation, due to the governor’s orders. As anyone could imagine, this was an incredible disappointment.
However, it was at this moment when our school staff and administrators, in cooperation with our community members and parents, stepped up to the plate went to bat for the Class of 2020. A plan came together quickly to make sure that our seniors would be honored in a virtual graduation ceremony now and at an in-person ceremony to be held in the future.
First, the Frankfort Plant Board went into action offering logistics and personnel. They produced an amazing graduation for both Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School. In attendance were immediate family to witness history.
Kristen Waits, the Franklin County Schools communication and information coordinator, even organized a video collection of seniors throwing their caps in the air to play at the end of the ceremony. In addition, staff at both William Cofield High School and The Academy helped produce virtual graduations for their schools, which subsequently aired on social media and Cable 10.
The State Journal also printed a wonderful section in the newspaper commemorating all of the Class of 2020. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement helped guide senior parades through the community while friendly community members and families cheered them kindheartedly.
The often-used quote “It takes a village to raise a child or children” is not more evidently a truth than in Frankfort and Franklin County. I am so proud to be a member of the FCS board team. Challenges caused by COVID-19 still remain for our schools. And while this time has tested us as a community, we have grown and learned together, and we are better prepared moving forward. I am proud to serve our students, staff and community.
Chuck Fletcher is a member of the Franklin County Board of Education. He can be emailed at fletcherchuck954@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.